Now there are two Minasians in key leadership positions in MLB front offices.

The San Francisco Giants announced Friday night that Zack Minasian has been named the team’s new general manager. He is the younger brother of Angels general manager Perry Minasian.

The #SFGiants and President of Baseball Operations Buster Posey have named Vice President, Professional Scouting Zack Minasian as the club’s new General Manager. pic.twitter.com/2luB4nlR7g — SFGiants (@SFGiants) November 1, 2024

Minasian’s promotion is the first major hire announced by Buster Posey, installed recently as the Giants’ new president of baseball operations. Posey replaced Farhan Zaidi, who had run the Giants front office since October of 2018.

Minasian comes to the position after serving as the team’s pro scouting director since 2019 (he received a later promotion to VP of proffesional scouting in 2022). Under Zaidi, the general managership was something of a revolving chair, being filled successively by Bobby Evans, Scott Harris and Pete Putila.

“Zack has brought a wealth of knowledge and a lot of experience to the organization in his six years here,” Posey said. … We believe that in this new role he will immediately make us better as a team and organization and I look forward to working alongside him.”

Minasian came to San Francisco after working in various capacities for the Milwaukee Brewers over 14 seasons. That tenure culminated as pro scouting director. He is 41.

“There is so much to appreciate about this organization – an existing nucleus of talent … a passionate fan base, an incredible alumni group,” Minasian said.

His brother, Perry Minasian, has been general manager of the Los Angeles Angels since the 2021 season. There is no precedent for brothers simultaneously serving as general managers of major league teams. Jim Duquette was named general manager in Baltimore in 2003, but that was one season after his brother, Dan, was released from the same duties in Boston.

Zack Minasian has baseball roots that go back to his baptism. His godfather was long-time Dodger manager Tommy Lasorda.

Minasian will be tasked with turning around a Giants roster that has dissapointed in recent years. The team has not made the playoffs since winning the NL West in 2021 with a 107-55 record, and they have not advanced to the NLCS since 2014, when they won the third and final title of their early-2010s dynasty.

The team is led by All-Star outfielder Heliot Ramos and ace Logan Webb, as well as previous free agent additions Blake Snell and Matt Champan. Both Snell and Chapman are expected to opt out of their contracts and pursue free agency again this offseason, and Minasian will be tasked with retaining them or replacing their production ahead of the 2025 season.

