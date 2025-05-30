Mike Trout's return from injured list marks final stand for Angels in 2025

When the Los Angeles Angels moved three-time American League MVP Mike Trout to right field from center field prior to the 2025 season, there was hope the position change could prolong his career and limit injuries.

It took just 29 games to disprove that theory, as Trout landed on the injured list with a left knee contusion after trying to beat out an infield hit against the Seattle Mariners. He's been rehabbing for all of May, and will finally return to the Angels' lineup on May 30.

It wasn't long ago that the Angels looked like surprise contenders, as they rode the hot bat of Zach Neto to an eight-game winning streak. However, they're currently mired in a five-game losing streak and sit in fourth place in the AL West (25-30).

They weren't expected to compete this season, but if the Angels are going to make something of the 2025 campaign, Trout's return marks the perfect time for the team to make its case to be buyers at the trade deadline.

Mike Trout needs to be better for Angels to have chance in AL West

Though he's never won a Gold Glove, much of Trout's value early in his career stemmed from his superlative play in center field. From 2011-17, he was worth 17.3 Ultimate Zone Rating (UZR).

However, the wear and tear of playing such a demanding position has clearly caught up with the all-time great. After playing in at least 114 games in every season from 2012-19, he's hit that mark just once since (119 games in 2022). In fact, from 2019-24, he played in just 41% of the Angels' games.

Nevertheless, when he's around, he's still one of the best players in baseball. Despite playing in just 266 games from 2021-24, Trout slashed .276/.376/.575 (160 OPS+) with 162-game averages of 7.3 bWAR and 46 home runs.

Unfortunately, 2025 has not been the same story for the 33-year-old. He did hit nine home runs before getting injured, but slashed just .179/.264/.462 in 29 contests. He was whiffing (30.1%) and striking out (29.8%) more than he ever has, and his 95 wRC+ is the only time in his career (besides his 40-game rookie year) that he's been worse than 34% above average (134 wRC+).

The good news is his batted ball metrics are still outrageous, from a .372 xwOBA to a 94th percentile barrel rate (16.7%). It shouldn't take a lot of mental gymnastics to believe a healthy Trout can turn the Angels' lineup around, nor should it be hard to believe that Trout is still capable of being that version of himself.

At 33 years old (34 in August) and with six years remaining on his 12-year contract, the Angels made the right choice moving Trout to right field. With Taylor Ward entrenched in left field (and Jorge Soler at designated hitter), Los Angeles will likely continue their platoon of Chris Taylor and Jo Adell in center field for the time being.

It shouldn't be the expectation, but perhaps Mike Trout's return can get the 2025 Los Angeles Angels back on track.

