MLB fans might be overlooking major Hall of Fame hurdle for Pete Rose, Shoeless Joe Jackson

At long last, Pete Rose and Shoeless Joe Jackson are back in baseball.

Breaking: MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred removed Pete Rose, "Shoeless" Joe Jackson and other deceased players from Major League Baseball’s permanently ineligible list.



Manfred ruled that MLB’s punishment of banned individuals ends upon their deaths. They are now presumably… pic.twitter.com/YkIZ34jMUu — ESPN (@espn) May 13, 2025

Of course, the removal of their lifetime bans comes posthumously, as both MLB legends died prior to commissioner Rob Manfred's ruling. In fact, Manfred announced that his decision will apply to (nearly) all deceased, "permanently" banned baseball players and coaches, stating that their lifetime bans are served once the individual passes.

"Obviously, a person no longer with us cannot represent a threat to the integrity of the game. Moreover, it is hard to conceive of a penalty that has more deterrent effect than one that lasts a lifetime with no reprieve. Therefore, I have concluded that permanent ineligibility ends upon the passing of the disciplined individual, and Mr. Rose will be removed from the permanently ineligible list." Rob Manfred, MLB Commissioner

Rose and Jackson weren't the only players who finally had their bans removed. In total, 17 people from baseball's past (16 players and one owner) are now eligible for posthumous recognition by official MLB organizations, including Jackson's "Black Sox Scandal" teammate, George "Buck" Weaver.

Though this is a day to celebrate for fans of Rose, Jackson, and the countless others who are once again a part of the MLB family, the long-awaited induction into the Hall of Fame for these players may have to wait a lot longer.

MLB Hall of Fame rules could keep Pete Rose, Shoeless Joe Jackson out

Up top, it's worth noting that, on the field, Rose and Jackson were Hall of Famers through and through.

Rose is the all-time hits king (4,256) who also holds the MLB record for games played (3,562), at-bats (14,053), and regular season wins (1,972). He won three World Series (two with the Reds, one with the Phillies) and the 1973 NL MVP.

Jackson had a career slash line of .356/.423/.517 (170 OPS+), his batting average ranking fourth in MLB history. He won the 1917 World Series and made the 1919 World Series... though, obviously, the White Sox lost that one. That was kind of the whole point of his lifetime ban.

However, on-field stardom doesn't guarantee Hall of Fame induction. The "Character Clause" is an important rule in Hall of Fame voting, as it specifies that players must be judged for their sportsmanship and integrity, as well as their production.

This is where Rose and Jackson's cases lose a lot of steam. They were banned for a reason. Rose bet on his own teams, which has long been seen as the ultimate infraction against the integrity of the game. Jackson (and his teammates) conspired to throw the 1919 World Series, which is arguably even worse than gambling on games you're involved in.

In addition, Rose was involved in a statutory rape accusation in 2017 dating back to his time as a player with the Phillies. He was never convicted of the crime, though he rarely took the effort to properly deny or disprove it.

It is worth noting that their candidacies will be considered by the Hall's 16-member Classic Baseball Era Committee, which will not convene again until 2027. Either player would need 12 votes (75%) to secure posthumous induction into the Hall of Fame.

Ultimately, Rose, Jackson and their fellow pardoned ballplayers are baseball luminaries with complicated legacies. They left indelible impacts on the diamond, but their decision-making off the field was suspect and sometimes morally reprehensible. The Character Clause exists for a reason, and it will be fascinating to see how the Hall treats their now-eligible cases.

