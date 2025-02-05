MLB Front Office Rankings: Phillies favor status quo and get rewarded with No. 6 spot

Recap: How the front office rating works

This is one in a series of assessments of the performances of front offices for the 2024 season. Each front office is given a score based on the total Wins Above Average of the players they either traded for, signed via free agency or extension, or promoted from their farm system, since the conclusion of the 2023 postseason.

A front office’s score also includes the total Wins Above Average of players traded away or lost to free agency since the end of the 2023 postseason. The front offices are being presented in order of their total value from No. 30 (worst) all the way to No. 1 (best).

These ratings do not necessarily reflect the final standings. Front offices are measured based only on the talent they acquired or lost during the past 12 months. Players on multi-year contracts, or already under team control, don’t count toward this rating.

6. Philadelphia Phillies, Dave Dombrowski, president of baseball operations, Sam Fuld, general manager, +4.7

With the most stable cast of returnees among the 30 front offices, Dombrowski and Fuld adopted a strongly laissez-faire approach to 2024 roster development. It was the correct approach; the Phillies won a division-best 95 games.

The Phillies finished 2023 with 26 core pieces already under contract at least through 2024. That included the 11 players with the most plate appearances, five of the six pitchers with the most innings pitched, and the three pitchers with the most appearances.

That being the case, the Dombrowski-Fuld moves impacted just 33 major league players, four fewer than any other team in the majors. Here’s the really good news: 18 of those moves impacted the Phillies positively; only 11 hurt and four were neutral.

Five most impactful Dombrowski-Fuld moves in 2024

Oct 8, 2024; New York City, New York, USA; Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Aaron Nola (27) pitches against the New York Mets in the first inning during game three of the NLDS for the 2024 MLB Playoffs at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Transaction Net Impact (Wins Above Average) Re-signed free agent Aaron Nola +1.9 Released Rhys Hoskins to free agency +1.9 Released Michael Lorenzen to free agency -1.5 Released Craig Kimbrel to free agency +1.2 Promoted rookie Orion Kerkering +1.1

The critical decision facing Dombrowski and Fuld was whether to re-sign long-time ace Aaron Nola, whose contract had expired. Nola was a nine-year veteran entering his age-31 season.

They went big, signing Nola through 2030 at $172 million, and at least for the short-term, the decision paid off when Nola produced a 14-8 record and 3.57 ERA in a team-high 33 starts in 2024. He proved to be a superb complement to the staff ace, Zack Wheeler, with all of his contributions amounting to +1.9 WAA.

The 2024 Phillies had such a veteran fingerprint that it was tough for rookies to make a mark. Even so, rookie pitcher Orion Kerkering came up and made 64 appearances and posted a 2.29 ERA, adding another 1.1 wins to Dombrowski and Fuld's final tally.

But the key was not tampering with the Phillies’ returning core. That core of pre-signees included Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber, Trea Turner, J.T. Realmuto, Zack Wheeler, Ranger Suarez, Bryson Stott, and Brandon Marsh. As a group, they gave Dombrowski and Fuld a 15.5 WAA head start on 2024 improvement.

So far this offseason, the Phillies have again favored the status quo, opting to improve the roster with small but meaningful additions like outfielder Max Kepler, starting pitcher Jesús Luzardo, and closer Jordan Romano.

Previous Rankings

8. San Francisco Giants, Farhan Zaidi, president of baseball operations, Pete Putila, general manager, +3.8

7. Houston Astros, Dana Brown, general manager, +4.2

6. Philadelphia Phillies, Dave Dombrowski, president of baseball operations, Sam Fuld, general manager, +4.7

Next: 5. Baltimore Orioles, Mike Elias, executive vice president and general manager, +5.3

More From Around The MLB: