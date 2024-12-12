MLB Front Office winners and losers from the Winter Meetings

The MLB Winter Meetings wrapped up Thursday in Dallas with a few headline-grabbing moves and a far longer list of unfinished business.

Most front office execs left Dallas echoing the same refrain: “We set the stage…”. A fair translation of that is, “we don’t have a deal yet and may not get one.”

Still, there were some obvious winners and losers from the multi-day sessions that always constitute a major winter highlight for baseball fans.

Here’s an assessment of which teams left Dallas in better or worse shape.