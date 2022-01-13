MLB legend shuts down rumored "Golden At-Bat" rule

Over the last few days, the baseball world has become obsessed with a potential rule that MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred has been teasing: the "Golden At-Bat" rule.

Rob Manfred says there is “buzz” around adding a "Golden At-Bat" rule to Major League Baseball, per @jaysonst.



This rule would allow a team to choose one at-bat in every game to use their best hitter regardless of where they're at in the lineup. pic.twitter.com/rHwqxw57ZW — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) December 3, 2024

Effectively, this rule would function as something akin to the replay challenge system, where managers could elect to "pinch-hit" their best player once in the game (though it seems that it is truly a one-use system). The current iteration of the proposal suggests that any player can take any other player's spot for one at-bat at any point in the game, without otherwise altering the batting order.

Now, it doesn't take a genius to see the many, many flaws with this idea. Wouldn't this allow a team to stack their best hitter on top of himself at the end of games? Wouldn't teams be able to get an unfair platoon advantage by subbing in their best hitter of the opposite-handedness once a relief pitcher was subbed into the game? And whose to say that modern MLB teams — who are so driven by analytics and matchups — would always substitute in their best hitter?

Plenty of players and coaches have spoken out against the idea, and fans can now add baseball luminary Roger Clemens to the growing party of those opposed to the implementation of this rule.

Hypothetical…. You have bases loaded no outs and Ohtani is up. You strike him out. Then they can just use this rule to let him stay up and I have to face him again? https://t.co/VYFfSb1dN3 — Roger Clemens (@rogerclemens) December 3, 2024

Clemens' perspective is valuable as a pitcher, and his concern is valid: as batters face pitchers more, their chance of success increases as they learn a pitcher's repertoire, style, and mechanics. Allowing a great hitter two chances to come through in big moments would threaten the integrity of the game.

Likewise logistical hurdles aplenty would arise with this rule. What if a team wanted to sub in a hitter who was already on base? Who would pinch-run for them — the player they are subbing in for, or another player entirely? Could double- or even triple-switches come into play as teams shift their players around?

On the surface, the "Golden At-Bat" is a fun idea, but it would alienate casual fans even more than the game already does. Lineups are meant to have structure and inherently constitute a risk-and-reward system that demands strategy.

Manfred, controversial though he may be, has introduced some positive, modernizing developments to baseball, like the pitch clock. This, though, is a gimmick through and through. Seeing Shohei Ohtani come up to the plate is always an exciting moment, but it loses some of its luster if he can come up to the plate whenever the moment dictates it.

If you're like most of the general public and on the side of Clemens, you'll be hoping to see the rule shot down at the Winter Meetings next week.

