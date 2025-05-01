MLB May Power Rankings: Dodgers, Giants and NL West dominating top 10

25. Washington Nationals

Record (13-16), Division Standing (3rd in NL East), Last Power Ranking (24)

The Nationals' future looks promising with all the young players starring in the nation's capital.

The Nationals can attribute their early successes to that young core. Dylan Crews had all the hype leading into 2025, but he's struggled, so fellow rookie James Wood has carried the offense with a 154 wRC+, .922 OPS, nine home runs, 18 runs scored, and 20 runs batted in.

MacKenzie Gore has had a breakout season on the mound with a 3.34 ERA and 13.63 strikeouts per nine innings. Jake Irvin and Mitchell are also starting their second full seasons strongly with 3.19 and 2.65 ERAs, respectively.

Mackenzie Gore bump night!



His stats this season



📌 3.34 ERA

📌 53 Ks (1st in MLB)

📌 1.14 WHIP

📌 Only 3 HRs#Natitude pic.twitter.com/jm79FKAQ4V — SleeperNationals (@SleeperNats) April 29, 2025

24. Minnesota Twins

Record (13-16), Division Standing (4th in AL Central), Last Power Ranking (21)

The Twins hoped to start the season strong after their collapse at the end of last season, but this is hardly what they envisioned.

The Twins are struggling mightily on offense. They rank 21st in batting average (.229). Byron Buxton is the only highlight on the team. He has a 117 wRC+ and .775 OPS with six home runs, 23 runs scored, 17 runs batted in, and five stolen bases.

23. Los Angeles Angels

Record (12-15), Division Standing (5th in AL West), Last Power Ranking (25)

The offense is carrying the Angels, though the pitching has been abysmal.

The Angels' offense has three players over 110 wRC+, including Logan O'Hoppe. The catcher has a 127 wRC+, .807 OPS, seven home runs, 10 runs scored, and 12 runs batted in. However, the pitching staff ranks 26th in team ERA (4.75) thanks to eight pitchers with a 4.00 or higher ERA.

22. St. Louis Cardinals

Record (12-17), Division Standing (4th in NL Central), Last Power Ranking (27)

The perceived rebuild isn't starting as bad as the record looks.

The Cardinals are struggling mightily on the road, with a 2-11 record, and have a -4 overall run differential, indicating that they are simply losing close games. MLB.com has their expected win-loss record at 13-12.

The offense is led by second-baseman Brendan Donovan, who has only three home runs in 106 at-bats but has scored 15 runs and knocked in 16. He's also posting a career-high 154 wRC+. Power is the woe for the offense, as Lars Nootbar, the leadoff hitter, is the only player with at least four home runs.

21. Atlanta Braves

Record (13-15), Division Standing (3rd in NL East), Last Power Ranking (5)

The stars are waking up on offense, but it hasn't been enough to win games.

The Braves are 8-3 at home this season but are just 2-11 on the road, having lost the first seven games of the season all on the road. The offense was a significant issue in the five games in March, when the team's OPS ranked 28th (.478), and they scored only eight runs.

In April, the offense flipped the script and currently ranks second (.771). Marcell Ozuna has hit five home runs over 83 at-bats and has a 181 wRC+ and a 1.003 OPS.