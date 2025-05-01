MLB May Power Rankings: Dodgers, Giants and NL West dominating top 10

15. Texas Rangers

Record (15-14), Division Standing (4th in AL West), Last Power Ranking (10)

The Rangers are proof that age doesn't matter when it comes to contributing massive production.

The team has scored the fewest runs (87) in MLB thus far this season. Joc Pederson was brought in for his power, but he recently was in an 0-41 slump. The offense will pick up, but the division is highly competitive, with a three-game difference between first and last place.

23-year-old Wyatt Langford has a monstrous 197 wRC+ and 1.044 OPS. He's hit six home runs, but has just eight runs and RBIs apiece. The righty is well on his way to surpassing the numbers he put up in his stellar rookie year last season, but needs some help from the rest of the offense.

On the other side of the age range, 30-year-old Tyler Mahle hasn't surpassed more than 25 innings in the last two seasons due to injuries, but he's been unhittable through six starts this season. The righty has a 3-0 record and an astounding 1.14 ERA.

Wyatt Langford's last 45 games extrapolated to a 162 game pace:



.310/.380/.625

50 HR

104 RBI

122 R

40 2B

40 SB pic.twitter.com/8c1XOBCW2l — Bobby Belt (@BobbyBeltTX) April 29, 2025

14. Cleveland Guardians

Record (15-13), Division Standing (2nd in AL Central), Last Power Ranking (15)

The Guardians are looking to repeat as AL Central champions, but they are far from where they need to be.

The Guardians are taking advantage of a weak AL Central this season by being in second place despite a -28 run differential. Their expected win-loss record is 11-17.

At least Kyle Manzardo has been a pleasant surprise on offense this season. It'll be his first full season in the majors, but he's already surpassed the numbers he put up in 145 at-bats last season. He has a 132 wRC+, .825 OPS, seven home runs, 12 runs scored, and 18 runs batted in. To repeat as AL Central champs, the team needs more production from its star players.

13. Houston Astros

Record (15-13), Division Standing (2nd in AL West), Last Power Ranking (9)

If the Astros' pitching staff continues to deal, this team could dominate the AL if the offense starts heating up.

Hunter Brown is having a Cy Young-caliber season. Through 37 innings, Brown has a 4-1 record, an outstanding 1.22 ERA, and a 40:7 strikeout:walk ratio. The bullpen ranks eighth in ERA (3.19).

Unfortunately, the offense has sputtered throughout the first month of the season. Isaac Paredes, Jose Altuve, and Christian Walker are leading the team in home runs with four. Yordan Alvarez has been a shadow of his former self. He has a 90 wRC+ and an OPS of only .677.

As long as the pitching stays hot, the Astros should keep pace at the top of the division. If the offense ever lives up to its potential, watch out.

12. Cincinnati Reds

Record (16-13), Division Standing (2nd in NL Central), Last Power Ranking (18)

The Reds started slow but have been on a tear since.

The Reds have a +43 run differential and a 19-10 expected win-loss record. The run differential is behind only the New York Mets for the second-highest in all of MLB this season. The top two pitchers in the starting rotation have been stellar so far this season, as both Hunter Greene and Nick Lodolo have an ERA under 2.80.

Absolute precision from Hunter Greene 🎨 pic.twitter.com/ztUryispil — MLB (@MLB) April 26, 2025

11. Seattle Mariners

Record (16-12), Division Standing (1st in AL West), Last Power Ranking (13)

Power is the name of the game in Seattle.

The Mariners rank third in MLB in home runs (42), but 20th in batting average (.237). The team has been winning with the long ball, with Cal Raleigh being the primary contributor. The catcher has a 158 wRC+, an .893 OPS, 10 home runs, 17 runs scored, and 17 runs batted in. He's never been one to hit for average but has hit at least 27 home runs over his last three full seasons in the big leagues.