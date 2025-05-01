MLB May Power Rankings: Dodgers, Giants and NL West dominating top 10

10. Boston Red Sox

Record (16-14), Division Standing (2nd in AL East), Last Power Ranking (16)

The Red Sox's big offseason move is paying off immensely.

This past offseason's Winter Meetings were highlighted by the Red Sox striking a deal with the White Sox for Garrett Crochet. Crochet is currently the favorite to win the Cy Young Award. He has a 2-2 record, a 1.95 ERA, and a 44:15 strikeout:walk ratio.

In his last start, he had his worst outing of the season as he dealt with control issues, walking five batters, but he still struck out nine. Last season was the first time the lefty put in a full workload as a starter, so it will be interesting to see if Crochet can stay healthy throughout the entire season.

9. Philadelphia Phillies

Record (15-13), Division Standing (2nd in NL East), Last Power Ranking (4)

If the Phillies want to repeat as division champs, they must figure out their bullpen.

The defending NL East champs have the 29th-ranked bullpen in team ERA (5.28). Only closer José Alvarado has an ERA under 3.00. Luckily. starter Jésus Luzardo has been a nice surprise since joining the Phillies via a trade with the Marlins over the offseason. In 36.1 innings, he has a 1.73 ERA and 10.16 strikeouts per nine innings.

Talk about a good first impression.



Jesús Luzardo strikes out 11 in his @Phillies debut! pic.twitter.com/KgiQw8JpK7 — MLB (@MLB) March 29, 2025

8. Arizona Diamondbacks

Record (15-13), Division Standing (4th in NL West), Last Power Ranking (6)

Who thought, with a staff of Zac Gallen, Corbin Burnes, and Merrill Kelly, that Brandon Pfaadt would be the ace?

Burnes, Gallen, and Kelly are struggling, as evidenced by the 23rd-rated team rotation ERA (4.21). Pfaadt is the only starter with a sub-4.00 ERA (2.78). His strikeouts are significantly down, dropping from 9.17 per nine innings last season to 7.32 this season, but he's generating plenty of soft contact. The 26-year-old has shown flashes but lacked consistency in his three-year career, so fans should enjoy it while the rest of the staff works out their kinks.

7. Detroit Tigers

Record (18-11), Division Standing (1st in AL Central), Last Power Ranking (11)

Pitching can win you championships, and the Tigers are looking the part early.

The Tigers are third in overall team ERA (3.03), with Reese Olsen (3.29), Jack Flaherty (3.34), and Kenta Maeda (9.00) being the only pitchers on the staff with a 3.00 ERA or higher.

The Tigers are leading the AL Central and are the only team in the division with a positive run differential (+30). Offensively, Spencer Torkelson has been the standout. He has a 154 wRC+, a .896 OPS, eight home runs, 20 runs scored, and 24 RBIs.

6. Chicago Cubs

Record (17-12), Division Standing (1st in NL Central), Last Power Ranking (12)

Significant offseason moves have the Cubs lighting up the scoreboard despite a ridiculously tough schedule.

Cubs fans were ecstatic when Kyle Tucker was acquired in a trade with the Houston Astros, and he's been worth the hype. The 28-year-old leads an offense that leads MLB with 167 runs scored. He has a 166 wRC+, a .976 OPS, seven home runs, 25 runs scored, 25 runs batted in, and eight stolen bases.

It's safe to say he'll break the bank as a free agent next offseason.