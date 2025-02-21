MLB News: Cubs sign Bregman replacement, Athletics and Yankees extend managers

Well baseball fans, we did it. The offseason is officially over.

Yesterday, the Cubs and Dodgers kicked off spring training, which served as the unofficial start to the 2025 MLB season. Of course, we're still about a month away from games that actually matter, but it was good to just see some live baseball again.

With game action starting up, teams have been getting in their final transactions of the winter. None of these moves will seismically shift the league landscape, but every player matters, even around the margins.

This is a round up of all the biggest news from baseball this week.

Cubs sign Justin Turner, move on from former top outfield prospect

Justin Turner, at 40 years old, isn't the same player who was a two-time All-Star with the Dodgers across nine brilliant seasons in Los Angeles.

Nevertheless, he is a beloved clubouse presence and remains an above-average hitter. After failing to land Alex Bregman in free agency, the Cubs' pivot to Turner makes all the sense in the world.

REPORT: The Cubs have DFA'd Alexander Canario to make room for Justin Turner on the 40-man roster. pic.twitter.com/uIfFxLnIyi — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) February 20, 2025

The issue is they DFA'd 24-year-old outfielder Alexander Canario in order to make room for Turner on the roster. Given how sparse outfield depth already was on the roster — nominal DH Seiya Suzuki is the only other player projected to make the 26-man roster with extensive outfield experience — getting rid of a high-upside bat like Canario is frustrating for Cubs fans, especially when overlapping players like Jon Berti, Gage Workman, and Vidal Brujan remain on the team.

Canario, a former top prospect with prodigious power, will likely be scooped up on waivers in the coming days.

Yankees extend Boone, Athletics extend Kotsay

Two American League teams with wildly different performances in recent seasons chose to extend their managers ahead of the 2025 season this week.

The Yankees gave Aaron Boone a two-year extension through 2027. Given the team's inability to secure a World Series with him at the helm, it's a questionable choice at best. At worst, it's going to cost the Yankees' Aaron Judge's prime years.

Meanwhile, the Athletics, who are moving into a minor-league stadium and have spent a ton of money this offseason, extended manager Mark Kotsay through the 2028 season.

Breaking: The A’s and manager Mark Kotsay have agreed to a three-year contract extension, per source. Deal runs through the 2028 season with a club option for 2029. — Martín Gallegos (@MartinJGallegos) February 17, 2025

Kotsay has gone just 179-307 in his three years leading the A's, though they've been mired in the deepest part of a rebuild for the entirety of his tenure thus far.

As the team enters a rough transitionary period between Oakland and Las Vegas, they'll be thankful to have Kotsay's steady hand at the wheel while they navigate their temporary home of Sacramento.

MLB News Lightning Round

These are all the stories we've already covered this week. Click in on any of the articles to see full write-ups on the biggest news from around baseball!

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. announced that he won't be signing an extension with the Toronto Blue Jays, arming the market with a big-name free agent next year while calling into question Toronto's management and front office.

Mike Trout is changing positions, from center field to right field, in an attempt to elongate his career. Still one of the best hitters on the planet when healthy, Trout has played in 266 of a possible 648 games over the last four seasons. He still has six years remaining on his 12-year contract.

Lastly, Rafael Devers is refusing to change positions despite the Red Sox's addition of Gold Glove third baseman Alex Bregman. Devers, who is a markedly below-average fielder, said that Bregman should play second base in 2025, with Triston Casas remaining at first base.

