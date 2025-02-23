MLB Preseason Power Rankings: Dodgers, Yankees, and upstart superteam round out top 3

20. Toronto Blue Jays

Blue Jays fans will be stressed out all season as they watch the team's contract talks with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. play out, as both sides seem nowhere close to an agreement.

Adding Anthony Santander is the best move for the Blue Jays to gain much-needed power after ranking 26th in home runs last season.

The worst move this offseason is not getting Guerrero Jr. signed to an extension.

19. San Francisco Giants

The Giants have made impactful moves this offseason, paving the way to what could lead to a competitive upcoming season.

Five-tool superstar Willy Adames was a massive offensive and defensive addition to a lineup that ranked in the middle of the league in home runs, runs batted in, and batting average.

Taylor Rogers was a key player in the bullpen last season, and trading him to the Reds could negatively affect the pen's success in 2025. No one was added who can be expected to match Rogers's production (2.40 ERA in 2024).

18. Cincinnati Reds

The Reds are my sleeper pick to win the NL Central this season. With many young players who have shown success in the big leagues, they should be contenders in 2025. Getting Matt McLain back from missing all of 2024 boosts an impressive lineup. He got Rookie of the Year votes in his 2023 debut.

“Got a little bit of (Dustin) Pedroia in him. Anybody who has been around me for 10 minutes knows how much I think of Pedroia. That’s about a bit of a compliment as I can give somebody” - Terry Francona on Matt McLain



“It’s an awesome compliment” - Matt McLain#Reds @WCPO pic.twitter.com/cML85IXCmf — Marshall Kramsky (@marshallkramsky) February 19, 2025

The team's best move was acquiring Brady Singer in the trade for Jonathan India. Singer has struggled some in his five-year career, but he brings a power arm that struck out 170 batters in 179.2 innings last season.

Trading away India is the most notable loss. Still, the team is well equipped to handle his departure, as McLain will fill the second baseman role on an everyday basis.

17. Kansas City Royals

The Royals were a big surprise when they made it into the postseason last season and look poised to repeat that. The reason they rank so low is that they failed to attack the offseason with purpose.

Trading for Jonathan India brings much-needed stability to the top of the lineup and second base position beside superstar shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. Bringing in closer Carlos Estévez should also provide an anchor for the bullpen.

The notable loss is trading away Brady Singer. Although the Royals have five quality starting pitchers, an injury or two could change the need for a reliable option.

16. Boston Red Soxs

After their winter moves, the Boston Red Sox should compete with the New York Yankees and the Baltimore Orioles for the AL East title in 2025.

The Alex Bregman signing brings a power bat to an offense that ranked ninth in runs scored, home runs, and runs batted in in 2024. He's a massive boost to a lineup that will continue to light up the bullpen. The question is where he will play because Rafael Devers has said he is not changing positions.

Alex Bregman continues to work at 3B

pic.twitter.com/DoZ6dIIPKR — Boston Strong (@BostonStrong_34) February 22, 2025

The Red Sox bullpen took a hit with Kensley Jansen departing for free agency. In his 15-year career, the closer has never had an ERA over 3.80, which is impressive. We will have to see if Liam Hendriks (who missed all last season) can return to form after a cancer diagnosis (2022) and Tommy John surgery (2023). Free agent signing Aroldis Chapman is likely the favorite to handle closer duties.