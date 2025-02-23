MLB Preseason Power Rankings: Dodgers, Yankees, and upstart superteam round out top 3

10. Texas Rangers

The 2023 World Series Champions struggled in 2024, failing to keep their players healthy. The Rangers ranked first for the number of days missed (2,062) while on the injured list. Players look healthy going into 2025, and the team is primed for a deep postseason run.

The Rangers improved their lineup by trading for Jake Burger from the Miami Marlins this offseason. The former Marlin brings more power to the Rangers after hitting 34 and 29 home runs in the last two seasons, respectively.

This trade took away two of the Rangers' top prospects, Max Acosta and Brayan Mendoza, who had bright futures and success in the minor leagues. The front office is risking their future to win now, so time will tell if the trade was smart.

9. Houston Astros

The Astros have won the AL Central seven of the last eight seasons and have all the pieces to continue their division dominance.

In the offseason, the team made a big splash by signing free-agent Christian Walker to a three-year $60 million contract. He and Yordan Alvarez make up a power punch in the middle of the lineup after hitting 26 and 35 home runs last season, respectively.

The Astros suffered two very notable losses this offseason. They traded Kyle Tucker to the Cubs and could not re-sign Alex Bregman after he left in free agency. Both were major contributors to the lineup's success last season.

8. San Diego Padres

The Padres missed making the NLCS by one game, losing to the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 5 of the NLDS. However, the front office has done almost nothing to improve the team, despite having a core that can compete for a World Series championship.

The Padres' few moves were highlighted by their acquisition of Nick Pivetta in free agency. He brings much-needed stability to a starting rotation that has been hit by the injury bug the last few seasons.

Losing Tanner Scott to free agency is a massive blow to a bullpen that ranked 11th in ERA (3.78). Robert Suarez is projected to fill the closer role, but he has experienced ups and downs in his three-year career. Watching Roki Sasaki pick the Dodgers over them also stung in the worst way imaginable.

7. Baltimore Orioles

The Orioles were swept in the Wild Card round last season by the Kansas City Royals, but they made wise moves this offseason in hopes of making a third straight trip to the postseason.

Adding Tyler O'Neill will provide the needed power production that was voided after Anthony Santander left for free agency. O'Neill hit 31 home runs last season, although half his games were in hitter-friendly Fenway Park. Baseball Savant's park factor rankings have Fenway Park as the second-most favorable park, compared to Oriole Park at Camden Yard, which ranks 20th.

The Orioles will greatly miss four-time All-Star and 2021 NL Cy Young winner Corbin Burnes, who the Arizona Diamondbacks signed in free agency. The projected Opening Day starting rotation has no one that authored a sub-3.70 ERA last season.

6. Arizona Diamondbacks

The Diamondbacks missed a second straight postseason berth by losing a three-team tiebreaker with the Atlanta Braves and New York Mets. The front office has at least made significant moves that should improve a team that finished 89-73.

The most impactful addition was Corbin Burnes, who brings a stellar resume to Phoenix. He has pitched a 3.00 ERA or lower in five of his seven seasons in MLB, and his arrival gives Diamondback fans the true ace they were hoping Madison Bumgarner would be.

The Diamondbacks' worst move was letting Christian Walker leave for free agency to go to the Houston Astros. He is 36 but still offers a great deal of power and tremendous defense from the first base position.