MLB Rumors: Arenado trade talks, Twins owner sale stalled, spring training injuries

Spring training is here, which means baseball is nearly back at the epicenter of the sports world.

Naturally, the rumor mill is slowing down as teams evaluate their rostered players and non-roster invitees. Still, there's quite a few trade candidates searching for new teams, and a potential franchise sale that received a huge momentum shift this weekend.

All that and more covered below in this week's MLB rumors round-up.

Nolan Arenado trade discussed with Astros... again

Just last week, it was reported that St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado was expected to remain on the roster prior to Opening Day.

Apparently, that stance has changed, as the Cardinals discussed an Arenado trade with multiple teams this week, namely the Houston Astros.

Asked for comment on the MLB .com report that the #STLCards & #Astros have reengaged trade talks about Nolan Arenado, STL Pres. of BB Ops John Mozeliak declined. He also wouldn't address any possible movement in Arenado's position in accepting a HOU trade.https://t.co/qbpzmQ6Yjx — John Denton (@JohnDenton555) February 22, 2025

Of course, most probably remember that Arenado already nixed a deal to the Astros earlier this offseason. His no-trade clause remains an issue in talks, as the star third baseman reportedly has a short-list of teams he's willing to play for in 2025.

Arenado, 33, has three years and $74 million remaining on his contract. The Astros, who lost Alex Bregman in free agency but acquired Isaac Paredes in the Kyle Tucker trade, continue to look for help at the hot corner ahead of the regular season.

Justin Ishbia drops out of Twins purchase, increases stake in White Sox

All offseason, the Minnesota Twins have been the team to watch in regard to a franchise sale. The Pohlad family — the current owners of the Minneapolis-based baseball team — are not well-liked by the fanbase after their unilateral decision to slash payroll after a successful 2023 season.

Justin Ishbia, co-owner of the NBA's Phoenix Suns, was rumored to be the biggest suitor for the Twins. However, in a stunning twist of fate, he abandonned his pursuit of the franchise at the 11th hour in order to increase his stake in the Chicago White Sox.

FYI this does NOT rule out a potential sale. pic.twitter.com/Dkr49QRWFW — Twins Daily (@twinsdaily) February 22, 2025

The Pohlads previously stated they wanted to sell the team by Opening Day. With the Ishbias out of the running, that goal looks almost impossible to achieve.

This is a story worth monitoring as the season progresses. Mid-season sales are exceedingly rare, so the fans and Pohlads may be stuck with each other for longer than either side wanted.

MLB Injury Updates

Injuries are an unfortunate part of baseball, and a wave of them have already hit spring training.

Brewers' Blake Perkins fractures shin

Perkins, a Gold Glove finalist in 2024, fractured his shin after fouling a ball off himself in practice. It's a blow for the Milwaukee Brewers, who were banking on Perkins to serve as their fourth outfielder this season.

Frankie Montas suffers lat strain, will miss time for Mets

New York Mets free agent pickup Frankie Montas suffered a lat strain last week, which will cost him a month or more of the 2025 season. Considering he'll miss all of spring training as well, it could be a while before Montas actually suits up for a regular season contest in Queens, as he'll have to ramp up once healthy.

Rangers top prospect to miss season with Tommy John surgery

Prospect injuries always sting, especially for players coming off breakout seasons. Alejandro Rosario had one of those last year in the Texas Rangers' farm system, pitching to a stellar 2.24 ERA overall in 88 1/3 innings of work. Unfortunately, general manager Chris Young told reporters that the young right-hander will miss all of 2025 with elbow surgery.

