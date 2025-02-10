MLB Rumors Round Up: Bregman's newest suitors, Dave Roberts discusses extension, more

Another year, another chance for me to contend that the Monday after the Super Bowl (MATSB) should be a national holiday. It just feels right. Alas.

Chicago Cubs pitchers and catchers officially reported yesterday, Feb. 9. The rest of the league will follow suit in short order.

Your first Cub to report for spring training, Craig Counsell! pic.twitter.com/OchXvSRvRt — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) February 9, 2025

These are the biggest rumors surrounding the league as spring training nears ever closer.

Alex Bregman receiving "creative" offers

We've talked at length about Bregman's ongoing free agency circus. Now, with Pete Alonso's re-signing with the New York Mets official, the third baseman remains the final premier free agent available prior to the 2025 season.

He has six-year offers on the table from at least two teams, and, according to North Side Baseball's Matt Trueblood, the Cubs have made one of the more creative offers to the former Houston Astros star.

His agent, Scott Boras, is known for letting these things drag out deep into the winter. It wouldn't be a surprising to see Bregman hold out until spring training games begin later this month.

That being said, Bregman is the only option teams have to significantly upgrade their offense right now. The bidding war for him should continue to intensify.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts discussing an extension

Dave Roberts has had a pretty good tenure as the manager of the Los Angeles Dodgers, recording an 851-506 record (.627 winning percentage) in the regular season while winning four pennants and two World Series titles with the franchise.

Obviously, the Dodgers have had a profoundly lucrative offseason, bringing in stud starting pitchers Blake Snell and Roki Sasaki, among others. Now, they wish to close their pre-season activity with an extension for their manager, whose contract expires after the 2025 season.

On the Baseball Tonight podcast, Dave Roberts discusses his contract negotiations with the Dodgers, which have just started. pic.twitter.com/FrzTT4fWKV — Buster Olney (@Buster_ESPN) February 7, 2025

Currently, the biggest managerial deal in baseball is Craig Counsell's five-year, $40 million pact with the Cubs. It wouldn't be a surprise to see Roberts surpass that total.

MLB Rumors Lightning Round

San Diego Padres talking All-Star closer deals

We've been privy to a lot of rumors surrounding the Padres and ace Dylan Cease (as well as Luis Arraez). Now, it appears the team may be willing to move closer Robert Suarez in an effort to offload some salary. Suarez, 34 on Opening Day, recorded 28 saves last year and has three years and $26 million remaining on his contract.

Colorado Rockies interested in locking down Gold Glove center fielder

Brenton Doyle, fresh off a 4.0 WAR season where he earned his second consecutive Gold Glove in center field, is reportedly going to start fielding extension talks with the Rockies. He's team controlled through 2029, so any extension talks would have to buy out his remaining Pre-Arb and all of his arbitration years.

