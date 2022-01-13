MLB Rumors: Winter Meeting buzz surrounding Juan Soto, Corbin Burnes, and more

The offseason is like a game of chess in baseball.

Teams want discounts on players and don't want other teams to know their intentions, so they create false narratives by leaking information that benefits their agendas. Players, meanwhile, want to maximize their contracts, so they leak information to get teams to bid more. The media wants to break the story, so they report on any morsel they believe to be accurate.

At first, it's almost impossible to sift through the rumors and find the truth. Then, the Winter Meetings begin, the big moves trickle out, and the picture takes shape.

Everyone in baseball goes to the Winter Meetings: scouts, executives, agents, etc. This year, they will start at night on Sunday, December 8th, in downtown Dallas. With everyone under one roof, the pace of dealmaking speeds up significantly. It's an excellent time of year for people who love baseball and elaborate business negotiations.

Last year, Juan Soto and Shohei Ohtani changed teams within a week of the meetings. This year, all of the marquee players are still available except for Blake Snell. Here's what we know on the precipice of the offseason's most anticipated event.

Juan Soto

Juan Soto is the crown jewel of free agency. Outside of Ohtani's saga last year, there hasn't been a decision with this much gravitas since LeBron James took his talents to South Beach.

Everyone wants him, but only a few can afford him. Bidding for Soto has reportedly eclipsed $600M. Rumor has it that it's down to five teams: the Yankees, Mets, Red Sox, Blue Jays, and Dodgers. Soto is known to be entering the 'elimination' phase' of his journey.

In breaking news, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com believes the Dodgers are the first team Soto eliminated, while ESPN's Jeff Passan suggests they're still in the running. Signs point to a resolution before or during the meetings.