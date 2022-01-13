MLB Rumors: Winter Meeting buzz surrounding Juan Soto, Corbin Burnes, and more

Alex Bregman

Alex Bregman, one of the last remaining Astros from the infamous 2017-2019 teams, is a Scott Boras client. Like many other Boras clients, his free agency seems likely to drag on for a long time since rumor has it that his asking price is over $200M.

He's a fine player but not the MVP candidate he looked like early in his career when the Astros were banging on trash cans, which means teams might not be chomping at the bit to give him the kind of commitment he wants.

Still, any team with a hole at the hot corner is going to be in on the bidding, including the Blue Jays, Phillies, Red Sox, Yankees, Mariners and Tigers. The Astros remain the heavy favorite, though, as they've made retaining Bregman their 'top priority' this winter.