Moises Ballesteros is the Kris Bryant to Pete Crow-Armstrong's Javier Baez

Remember back in 2014 when the Chicago Cubs, going through one of the most difficult stretches in franchise history at the time, finally called up Javier Baéz, signalling the end of Theo Epstein's arduous rebuild?

Baéz struggled badly in that limited exposure, much in the same way that Pete Crow-Armstrong did in his first taste of MLB action at the end of the 2023 season. The former eventually righted the ship, winning 2016 co-NLCS MVP. Likewise, PCA is finally figuring things out in his third big league season, ranking fifth among all players in fWAR.

Now, PCA is getting his Kris Bryant equivalent in the form of top prospect Moises Ballesteros.

Breaking News - The Cubs will call up C/ DH Moises Ballesterous from Triple A Iowa. He will likely be in the starting lineup tomorrow. Ian Happ to go on IL with oblique issue. — Bruce Levine (@MLBBruceLevine) May 13, 2025

Cubs go all in on 2025 by calling up top prospect Moises Ballesteros

Now, it might seem a little unfair to compare Ballesteros, a 21-year-old catcher who probably isn't going to catch at the big league level, to Bryant, the 2015 NL Rookie of the Year and 2016 NL MVP who was often the best player on the curse-busting 2016 Cubs.

But, if there's one thing Ballesteros can do, it's hit. Last season, as a 20-year-old in Double-A, he slashed .299/.372/.495 (153 wRC+), firmly establishing himself as a Top 100 prospect (he's currently ranked 61st by MLB Pipeline).

Somehow, he's been even better this year, despite being the youngest player in Triple-A. Prior to getting the call, he was hitting .368/.420/.522 (150 wRC+).

PCA is like Baez in that he's electrifying and possesses every tool in the book. He's more fundamentally sound that his infield counterpart, though his offensive ceiling may not be quite so high. Regardless, they are the "heart and soul" of their team, and are the players fans pay money to see.

Ballesteros exists more in the Bryant mold as just an inevitably good hitter. He doesn't have the speed nor the fielding acumen to appear on non-homer highlight reels, but he'll be posting above average figures in OPS and wRC+ until the cows come home.

Of course, the Cubs already called up their No. 1 prospect over the weekend, and Cade Horton made a solid impression in his MLB debut, striking out five hitters in four innings of work while allowing three runs.

Chicago's aggressiveness in promoting their best prospects to the big leagues is a very promising sign for one of baseball's most impressive teams through the middle of May. Sure, the youngsters likely can't replicate the production of the established, injured stars they're replacing — Justin Steele, Shota Imanaga, and Ian Happ chief among them — but it's a far more palatable option than trying to eke anything else out of washed veterans like Justin Turner and Nicky Lopez.

Ballesteros will impress Cubs fans very quickly. His bat-to-ball skills are off the charts, and his proclivity for hitting line drives will make him a perfect fit for the alleyways in Wrigley's outfield.

More importantly, his arrival signals that the 2025 Cubs aren't going to waste time. Their competitive window is open right now, and the front office isn't going to take any chances.

