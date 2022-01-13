New York Mets signing Juan Soto likely pushes this homegrown superstar out the door

The New York Mets started the Winter Meetings off with a bang. They signed Juan Soto to the wealthiest baseball contract in history, worth $765 million over 15 years (with a clause that can take the total above $800 million).

While the collective euphoria from Mets fans is palpable, there's also a reality hidden in the dream. Splurging this much on Soto likely means that their homegrown superstar, Pete Alonso, will wear a new team's uniform in 2025.

The Mets drafted Alonso in the second round of the 2016 MLB draft. He made his big league debut in 2019, winning NL Rookie of the Year, making his first of four All-Star appearances, and leading the league in HRs with 53.

The first baseman will bring a consistent and powerful bat to his new team, having played at least 150 games in every season of his six-year career (2020 Covid-19 shortened season).

In 2024, he hit .240 with 34 HRs and 88 RBIs, and the latter two figures were the least he's ever accumulated in a full season. He also had a .329 on-base percentage but struck out 172 times, the second most in his career. It was a down season for the 30-year-old, but he's still firmly in his prime, and averages 43 home runs per 162 games in his career.

What is next for the man nicknamed The Polar Bear?

Alonso is now on the wrong side of 30, but he still offers a ton of power from the right side of the plate and a sure glove at first base, having a .992 fielding percentage throughout his MLB career.

There have not been many rumors about Alonso, but he shares the same agent as Juan Soto, Scott Boras. Boras likely advised Alonso to let Soto sign first so the slugger could maximize his contract. As the top first base option available, he is projected to sign a six-year deal worth $174 million.

Here are three teams that need to solidify the cold corner and could use Alonso's power in the middle of their batting order.

3. Chicago Cubs

The Chicago Cubs need to make some big moves this offseason | Michael Reaves/GettyImages

The Chicago Cubs have been relatively quiet this offseason. They were hoping Cody Bellinger would choose to elect the opt-out clause in his contract, but he surprisingly decided to stay with the team.

There have been rumors that the Cubs are determined to trade either Bellinger or Seiya Suzuki. If that happens, there will be a void at first base. Michael Busch had a good 2024 season playing first base after being acquired from the Los Angeles Dodgers, but he could move to designated hitter or rotate with Alonso between the two positions.

The Cubs would greatly benefit from a middle-of-the-batting-order power bat, after Ian Happ led the team in home runs last year with 25. Alonso would fit that role perfectly.

2. Seattle Mariners

The Seattle Mariners need to address their offense if they expect to make the 2025 postseason | Steph Chambers/GettyImages

The Seattle Mariners have a huge hole at first base. Of all the players on their roster that logged innings at first base in 2024, no one hit above .230.

Luke Raley was the primary first basemen, but in 469 plate appearances, he only hit 19 HRs and 58 RBIs, though he was worth 3.2 WAR. Still, his value comes as much from his defensive versatility as it does from his bat.

The Mariners ranked 20th in runs per game in 2024. Hence, it is an obvious choice that adding Alonso to the middle of the order, combined with Randy Arozarena, Julio Rodriguez, and Cal Raleigh, would significantly impact the team, helping them assist one of the league's best pitching staffs.

1 New York Yankees

New York Yankees General Manger Brian Cashman has a lot of pressure to make the World Series again in 2025 | Michelle Farsi/GettyImages

After making it to the World Series, New York Yankee fans expect a return trip even after missing out on Soto, so General Manager Brian Cashman needs to make a big splash this offseason.

They lost Anthony Rizzo to free agency, and Ben Rice started his rookie year in 2024 strong before significantly declining. He finished hitting .171 with 7 HRs and 23 RBIs, which will not cut it as a primary first baseman.

Cashman should consider Pete Alonso to fill the power void that Soto left. He'd form a formidable duo with Aaron Judge in the middle of the lineup — giving a lot of credence to the "Bronx Bombers" moniker — and let's be honest: it would be some sweet payback if the Yankees stole Alonso after the Mets just swiped Soto.

