10 amazing early-season pitching performances that have surprised MLB fans
By Bill Felber
Ronel Blanco, Houston Astros. Blanco was an afterthought in Houston’s pitching plans entering 2024. But injuries to Jose Urquidy, Framber Valdez and Verlander gave him a window, and he’s sailed through it.
His no-hitter April 1 against Toronto was Houston’s first victory, and his April 7 3-1 win over Texas was his team’s third. He has an 0.86 ERA; his fellow Astros pitchers are at 6.05.
Kutter Crawford, Boston Red Sox. Last season, Crawford had a 6-8 record and 4.04 ERA in 23 starts for the Red Sox. But Crawford has begun 2024 pitching like a key piece of a contending rotation.
In his first three starts -- encompassing 16 innings -- he’s allowed just seven base hits and only one earned run. That’s a 0.57 ERA. He’s winless in those three starts mostly because his bullpen has failed to preserve leads he gave it.
Jason Foley, Detroit Tigers. Relief pitching performance is notoriously unpredictable. Foley is only eight innings in to just his third full season in the Tiger pen. But it’s been a sensational eight innings.
Foley has already accumulated two wins plus four saves. He hasn’t allowed an earned run, and he’s given up just four base hits to his 31 batters faced. The Tigers entered play Monday at 9-6 and just one game out of the AL Central lead, and Foley is a big part of the reason why.