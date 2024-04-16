10 amazing early-season pitching performances that have surprised MLB fans
By Bill Felber
Ian Hamilton, New York Yankees. The Yankees have a 12-5 record and their bullpen, led by Hamilton, is a big part of the reason why. Hamilton has made six appearances, allowing just seven baserunners in 10 innings.
Hamilton had a good 2023 season, but that work went largely unnoticed in the context of the Yankees’ mediocre season. As the Yanks rise in 2024, so does Hamilton’s profile.
Mason Miller, Oakland A’s. With his 100 mph heat, Miller was supposed to be the team’s future when he debuted a year ago. He never found a role, making just six starts and being allowed just 33 innings of work.
In 2024, however, Miller has emerged as the A’s closer. In six appearances, he’s nailed down three saves while striking out 15 of the 33 batters he’s faced.