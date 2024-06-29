AL East front office grades midway through 2024 season: Did Brian Cashman do enough?
By Bill Felber
Tampa Bay Rays: Erik Neander, president of baseball operations. Grade: F.
The tandem of president Erik Neander and GM Peter Bendix that had run the Rays for two seasons was broken up over the offseason when Bendix went to Miami. Now, Neander is flying solo, the first time in a decade that the Rays front office has been run by a solo boss.
So far, things have not gone well. Neander has made 31 personnel moves impacting the major league roster, but only 12 of those moves have produced a positive value to date.
Neander’s efforts have backfired pretty much across the board. Of 10 players he’s added by trade, only four have generated positive impact, the net amounting to -1.8 games. Neander signed five free agents to a net impact of -1.4 WAA. Three rookie callups have produced a -0.8 WAA score.
The deal he swung with Los Angeles cost Tyler Glasnow and Manuel Margot while gaining Jonny DeLuca and Ryan Pepiot. Pepiot may eventually become an ace, but the net impact of that trade to date on the Rays' fortunes is -0.8 WAA.
Score: -2.8. Grade: F.
These are the five most significant moves made by AL East teams in 2024. Values are based on Wins Above Average impact on the AL East team.
1. New York Yankees acquire Juan Soto in a trade with San Diego, +3.1
2. Toronto Blue Jays sign Isiah Kiner-Falefa, formerly of the New York Yankees, +2.0
3. Boston Red Sox trade Chris Sale to Atlanta, -1.8
4. Toronto Blue Jays lose Matt Chapman to free agency, -1.7
5. Baltimore Orioles acquire Corbin Burnes in a trade with Milwaukee, +1.6
