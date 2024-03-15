Cincinnati Reds' best-case and worst-case scenarios for 2024 season
By Bill Felber
With the possible exception of the Orioles, no team has a deeper collection of young talent than the Cincinnati Reds. The only question is how quickly that cast of future stars matures. It could happen in 2024.
Cincinnati Reds' Best-Case Scenario for 2024
If you’re the kind of fan who enjoys a good longshot wager, set aside a couple bucks on the 2024 National League Most Valuable Player, Will Benson. This guy has a big-time athlete’s body: he’s 6-5. 230 pounds, he's just 25 years old and he's developing fast.
After stealing Benson in a preseason trade with Cleveland, it took the Reds two months to figure out what they had. Once they did, he slugged .863, walked in one of every eight plate appearances, and stole 19 bases in 22 attempts. And he’s just developing.
You know all about Elly De La Cruz. Matt McLain may be better. Last season, McLain beat De La Cruz in the slash line triple crown by 55, 57 and 93 points respectively. He’s 24.
Spencer Steer hit a team-leading 23 home runs with 86 RBI. He’s 26. T.J. Friedl hit .279 with an .819 OPS; he’s 28. Christian Encarnacion-Strand batted .270 with an .805 OPS and 13 home runs in a little more than one-third of a season. He’s 24.
If the Reds pitching gives this young offense anything resembling major league quality, the Reds – especially in the available NL Central – have a chance to impose their will.