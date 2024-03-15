Cincinnati Reds' best-case and worst-case scenarios for 2024 season
By Bill Felber
Most realistic scenario for 2024 Cincinnati Reds
In baseball, youthful talent is often a perilous virtue. That’s especially true when it’s mixed with questionable pitching. The 2024 Reds have both commodities in abundance.
The Marte loss is unsettling, and the absence of a proven rotation has to raise questions.
Still, forced to guess which will prevail, it’s hard to go against all that aggressive young talent. The absence of a dominant NL Central team makes Cincinnati’s prospects even more enticing.
The Reds won 82 games with virtually the same cast one season ago. A year older and wiser, it’s tantalizing to imagine the Reds improving by five to eight games, which gives them an outside shot at 90 wins…and, by extension, a division title.
It would be the franchise’s first since 2012. Young talent never comes with a guarantee, but there is realistic reason for hope.
Boston Red Sox best-case and worst-case scenarios for 2024 (calltothepen.com)