Front office mid-term grades: The NL West
By Bill Felber
San Diego Padres: A.J. Preller, president of baseball operations and general manager.
Grade: C.
Preller’s most significant personnel move was his decision to cut ties with slugging outfielder Juan Soto, who was traded to the Yankees, where he has become a superstar. In isolation, that move alone damaged Preller’s mid-term score to the tune of -3.0 WAA.
He also lost Seth Lugo to free agency. The Royals picked him up and Lugo has been the staff ace, with a 10-2 record and 2.42 ERA in 16 starts. That’s another 2.7 WAA the Padres don’t have.
So it’s saying something that Preller’s overall mid-term grade remains positive, however modestly. Since the end of the 2023 postseason, the Padres’ general manager has made 34 personnel moves impacting the Padres’ major league roster, and 17 of those moves produced positive value to the team. Only 13 netted negative impact, the final four being neutral.
The two most impactful positive moves were subtle. Preller re-signed journeyman Jurickson Profar, who has responded with a .320 average, an .898 OPS and a +1.1 WAA. Rookie Jackson Merrill was called up to play center field and is hitting .290 with above-average defensive skills and a +1.3 WAA.
Overall score: +0.3. Grade: C.