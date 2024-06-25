Front office mid-term grades: The NL West
By Bill Felber
Colorado Rockies: Bill Schmidt, general manager. Grade: D.
Schmidt’s front office laid very low this past offseason, which, despite Colorado’s 26-50 record and last place standing in the NL West, may actually have been a good thing. On the rare occasions since the end of the 2023 postseason when Schmidt did make a personnel move, it has generally worked out poorly.
The Rockies front office has made just 19 personnel moves impacting the major league roster, but only five of those 19 worked out in Colorado’s favor. The remaining 14 all yielded negative short-term results.
So let’s begin with the good. In November, Schmidt got Cal Quantrill from Cleveland for a minor leaguer. Importing pitching to Colorado is often a fool’s errand, but Quantrill has a winning record and 3.43 ERA in 15 starts, good for +2.4 WAA.
The Rockies have brought up four rookies, none of whom has made a positive short-term impact. The most consequential, outfielder Jordan Beck, was batting .190 with a -1.0 WAA when he went on the injured list in late May.
Overall score: -1.8 WAA. Grade: D.
These are the five most significant moves made by NL West teams in 2024. Values are based on Wins Above Average impact on the NL West team.
1. Los Angeles Dodgers sign free agent Shohei Ohtani, +3.4
2. San Diego Padres trade outfielder Juan Soto to New York Yankees, -3.0
3. San Diego Padres lose Seth Lugo to free agency, -2.7.
4. Colorado Rockies acquire pitcher Cal Quantrill in a trade with Cleveland, +2.4
5. San Francisco Giants promote rookie pitcher Keaton Winn, -1.7.