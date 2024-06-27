Grading AL Central front offices at midpoint of the 2024 MLB season
By Bill Felber
Detroit Tigers: Scott Harris, president of baseball operations; Jeff Greenberg, general manager. Grade: F.
Among preseason prognosticators, the Tigers were viewed as one of those teams that might make a big move upward from their sub-.500 finish of last season. It hasn’t happened yet.
With a raft of young potential, including first baseman Spencer Torkelson, as well as outfielders Riley Greene and Parker Meadows, the Tigers played it conservative over the offseason. Harris and Greenberg made only 16 moves impacting the major league roster, the second fewest of any of the 30 teams.
To date, however, only five of those moves have yielded positive results. And only the signing of free agent pitcher Jack Flaherty (+1.7), with a 2.92 ERA in 14 starts, has made a notable impression.
From a position standpoint, the significant addition was rookie second baseman Colt Keith. But he’s stuck at .231 with three homers and negative defensive numbers, creating a -1.5 WAA impact on the team’s fortunes.
Score: -3.1. Grade: F.