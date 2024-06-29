NL East front office grades midway through 2024: Braves, Mets thriving
By Bill Felber
Miami Marlins: Peter Bendix, president of baseball operations. Grade: D.
No greater evidence is needed that Bendix has the Marlins in tear-down mode than his early season decision to trade two-time batting champion Luis Arraez to San Diego for prospects. Arraez is batting .317 in San Diego but the Marlins need prospects, and Arraez brought four of them in return.
The trade of Arraez was one of 34 moves made by Bendix impacting the major league roster. Thus far, those moves have split evenly, with 16 helping the Marlins, 16 hurting them and two marked down as neutral.
Based on early season evidence, Bendix’s search for prospects may have yielded two of them. Reliever Declan Cronin, a waiver pickup from Houston, has a 2.95 ERA in 27 appearances. Meanwhile, system product Max Meyer produced a 2.12 ERA in three early season starts, two of them wins, before being reassigned to Jacksonville for reasons the Bendix front office probably understands, even if Marlins fans don’t.
Bendix’s biggest whiff has been the November trade with Minnesota that landed Nick Gordon to play outfield (and occasionally infield). Gordon came to Miami with a three-year track record indicating very little power or average, and at .227/.251/.384, he has lived down to expectations.
He’s also whiffed on the hope that shortstop Tim Anderson might rebound from a bad 2023 with the White Sox. Signed as a free agent, Anderson is hitting .220 with a -1.6 WAA.
Score: -1.2. Grade: D.
These are the five most significant moves made by NL East teams in 2024. Values are based on Wins Above Average impact on the NL East team.
1. Atlanta Braves sign free agent pitcher Reynaldo Lopez, +2.4
2. Miami Marlins trade for Kyle Gordon, -1.9
3. Washington Nationals sign free agent Eddie Rosario, -1.8
4. Atlanta Braves sign free agent pitcher Chris Sale, +1.6
5. Miami Marlins sign free agent shortstop Tim Anderson, -1.6
