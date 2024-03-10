St. Louis Cardinals' best-case and worst-case scenarios for 2024 season
By Bill Felber
Most Realistic Cardinals Scenario
For the Cardinals to meet expectations in 2024, a lot of problematic things have to go right. Obviously Gray has to be healthy, but beyond that Gibson and Lynn have to pitch well. Arenado and Goldschmidt have to play to their reputations, Walker has to develop into a star and Winn has to make it.
Nothing in the above paragraph is impossible. And if most of that happens – emphasis on the word ‘most’ – the Cardinals can be very good. But if Arenado and Goldschmidt flatline, if Walker and Masyn are ordinary and if Lynn and Gibson wash out, this may be an appropriate time to note that the Cardinals haven’t finished last in consecutive seasons since 1907-08.
So, one way or another, the potential in St. Louis is for history to be made in 2024.
