They're 2024 All Stars almost by default
By Bill Felber
They play on bad teams, but that’s good news for a handful of players. Because their performance is so superior to their teammates, these five players are virtually guaranteed to be named to this summer’s All Star team.
The rules require that every team be represented at least once at the Midsummer Classic, which means that even teams as bad as the Chicago White Sox – with their 18-52 record – are guaranteed to have at least one player in uniform in Arlington.
The irony is that although the Chisox are the game’s worst team, the identity of their All Star Game representative is at least somewhat open to debate. The likely bet is Garrett Crochet, who has a winning record (6-5) in 15 starts and is fanning opponents at the rate of about 1.4 per inning.
The problem is that Crochet could be traded before the game. If so, Erick Fedde (4-1, 3.10 in 14 starts) would be the honoree.
Three pitchers and two position players, however, have basically already locked up All Star Game spots, usually because they have stood out on very sub-par teams. Here’s a look at five guys who are all but guaranteed to rep their team’s colors in Arlington both because they’ve earned it and also because there isn’t anybody else.
Jazz Chisholm, Miami Marlins. Chisholm’s .254 batting average isn’t all that spectacular, but now that Luis Arraez has been traded it’s high on the team. He also leads in on base average (.320), slugging (.438) and OPS (758.) He’s 13-3 in steals.
Chisholm is also helped by the fact that the NL outfield crop is relatively weak this season. Teoscar Hernandez stands out, but Ronald Acuna jr., is out for the year and Corbin Carroll and Cody Bellinger have been ordinary.
Among Marlins teammates, only Tanner Scott is a plausible challenger, and while Scott’s 1.93 ERA in 27 games is impressive his 20 walks in 28 innings definitely is not.
Shota Imanaga, Chicago Cubs. Imanaga is the safest All Star Game bet going, especially given the under-performance of the rest of the Chicago roster.
Imanaga’s 6-1 record and 1.96 ERA in a dozen starts works out to a 212 ERA+, that on a scale where 100 equals league average. Given that no Cub batter is hitting above .267 and that the Cubs are several games under .500, Imanaga has probably already locked up the North Side’s only berth,
Tarik Skubal, Detroit Tigers. Skubal is 8-1 in 13 starts with a 1.92 ERA. He’s fanned 96 batters – that’s nearly 11 every nine innings – and walked just 15. So the question isn’t whether Skubal will be selected, but whether he’ll be the only Tiger.
The answer is likely yes. The Tigers really have only one other plausible nominee, that being outfielder Kerry Carpenter. He’s at .283/.342/.572.
But Carpenter is on the IL with a spinal fracture, and although he might return before the All Star Game, that’s not guaranteed. Beyond that, he’s out of the picture at precisely the time when All Star consideration is at its peak.
Carlos Correa, Minnesota Twins. Correa is having a nice bounce-back season with a .299 average and .844 OPS. He has the Twins’ best batting average by 30 points and the best OPS by 40. As a two-time former All Star, he also has pedigree.
At 37-32 the Twins are in post-season contention. But their success has been a team effort, with no individual performances at a level approaching Correa’s. Byron Buxton, Max Kepler and Christian Vazquez all have better defensive numbers, but none are within 123 points of Correa’s OPS.
Mason Miller, Oakland A’s. There’s a lot of chatter about the A’s trading their 100 mph closer. But even if that happens, it probably won’t go down before the All Star break.
As the A’s sole star, that makes Miller the world’s surest All Star Game representative. He has a 2.40 ERA in 24 games, 12 of them saves, with 55 strikeouts in 30 innings. He has a 0.87 WHIP.
Is it possible to imagine any teammate taking the A’s All Star game slot away from Miller? Maybe if you’re Brent Rooker’s mother. But Rooker’s only hitting .258, a number that dampens his 13 home runs and 40 RBIs.