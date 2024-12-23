Rangers add powerful and charismatic bat to their lineup after trading Nathaniel Lowe

The Texas Rangers surprised everyone with their trade of Nathaniel Lowe yesterday; the first baseman was traded to the Nationals in exchange for LHP Robert Garcia. Lowe is one of the best defensive first basemen in baseball.

Losing his bat in the lineup wasn't ideal for the Rangers, but having more depth in the bullpen is never a bad thing. Garcia appeared in 59.2 innings with the Nats last season, producing a 4.22 ERA, 16 walks, and 75 strikeouts.

Rangers sign Joc Pederson to immediately replace the loss of Nathaniel Lowe

Texas responded by signing DH Joc Pederson to a two-year, $37 million contract. Pederson is one of the best power bats in baseball and immediately replaces the void created by Lowe's exit. He declined his $14 million option with the Diamondbacks earlier this offseason. and now it has paid off for him.



Jake Burger, who was acquired from the Marlins two weeks ago, will play first base for the Rangers in 2025.

Joc Pederson's deal with the Texas Rangers: 2 years, $37 million, with an opt-out after the first year. A perfect fit for their lineup. — Buster Olney (@Buster_ESPN) December 23, 2024

This deal is pending a physical and does have an opt-out built in after the first season. However, this was a no-brainer for Texas. Pederson succeeds with almost every team he joins and adds excitement to every clubhouse.

Pederson has 209 home runs over his 11-year career with multiple clubs, including the Dodgers, Cubs, Braves, Giants, and Diamondbacks. He is a two-time All-Star and has won World Series titles with the Dodgers in 2020 and Braves in 2021.

Pederson batted .275/.393/.515 with a 151 wRC+ in 2024, including 17 2B, 23 HR, and 64 RBI. Most of that damage came against right-handed pitching.

However, he does struggle against lefties, indicated by his career .210/.300/.330 slash line with a 78 wRC+ against southpaws versus his .246/.349/.494 line and 121 wRC+ against righties.

An $18.5 million AAV feels like a fairly good bargain for a bat with his prowess, and this deal seems fair for both sides. If things go well for Pederson, he can opt-out and try to get a better deal next offseason. If they don't go well, he's got another opportunity with the Rangers in 2026.

2023 was the last full season Pederson appeared in the outfield, and he likely won't see any time out there with the Rangers. His defense is pretty suspect now in the field as he produced a dismal -4 OAA, a -5 DRS, and a -19.3 UZR/150 during that campaign.

Texas has a pretty good outfield mix featuring Adolis Garcia, Wyatt Langford, Evan Carter, and Leody Taveras. Pederson shouldn't be needed unless something goes horribly wrong.

