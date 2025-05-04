Ranking the 10 best MLB managers in 2025

A good manager can positively impact a team's performance and generate a winning culture. Several managers in baseball have garnered a reputation as someone who can alter a team's performance from the bench.

This list looks at both past accomplishments and present performance. It's a managerial power rankings of a sort, though it's not purely based in 2025 statistics. You can think of it as a list of managers that other teams would rush to hire if they became available.

Ranking the 10 best managers in MLB

1. Bruce Bochy, Texas Rangers

Bruce Bochy's record as a manager speaks for itself, as he has won four World Series championships, including three with the San Francisco Giants and one with the Texas Rangers. Those rings are a testament to his ability to lead championship-caliber teams.

Bochy is also the only manager in MLB history to lead two different teams to 900 wins (Padres and Giants). He is among the all-time leaders in managerial wins, having just leap-frogged Dusty Baker for seventh all-time.

Happy 70th Birthday to 4-time World Series champion manager, Bruce Bochy! pic.twitter.com/8k3nIzItSn — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) April 16, 2025

Bochy's return to the Rangers as manager helped them earn their first World Series title in 2023. His record of success and ability to leads teams to championship series is beyond doubt.

2. Terry Francona, Cincinnati Reds

Terry Francona helped the Boston Red Sox earn championships in 2004 and 2007. He also led the Cleveland Guardians to a pennant in 2016.

Overall, he's made 11 postseason appearances with the Philadelphia Phillies, Red Sox, and Guardians.

Francona holds a stellar 44-34 record in the postseason, good for a .564 winning percentage. He is the 13th on the all-time list of managers with the most wins, with 1,967 victories.

4,127 career managerial wins.

6 combined World Series titles.



Bruce Bochy and Terry Francona 👏 pic.twitter.com/zXcnEVdJjc — MLB (@MLB) April 2, 2025

Following his stint with the Cincinnati Reds, Francona is widely expected to be inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame.

3. Dave Roberts, Los Angeles Dodgers

Dave Roberts has recorded the highest winning percentage (.628) in MLB history for managers who have managed at least 1,000 games.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto hugs Manager Dave Roberts after his six scoreless innings 🥹 pic.twitter.com/ZhauPiympu — Hyeseong Kim Muse 김혜성 (@HyeseongKimMuse) April 12, 2025

In 2016, Roberts also won NL Manager of the Year in his first full season with the Dodgers. He's won four pennants and two World Series with Los Angeles.

The Dodgers rewarded him by signing him to a four-year contract extension on March 11, keeping one of the game's best coaches in tow for the long haul.

4. Stephen Vogt, Cleveland Guardians

Last season, Vogt achieved greatness, helping the Guardians earn a division title and ALCS appearance in his debut season. Naturally, he won AL Manager of the Year for his efforts.

It feels like Steven Vogt was destined to be our new manager #ForTheLand pic.twitter.com/SFoOeIG9Np — Roberto Shenanigans (@Rob_Shenanigans) October 12, 2024

The Guardians drastically revamped their record from 76-86 to 92-70 with Vogt as manager. Players like Ben Lively have commented on the fact that he provides a sincere approach to players.

He is cherished for his authentic approach where his players come first. His success has also derived from his ability to juggle the difficulties of the game while making tactical decisions, and at 40 years old, he should be the Guardians' manager for a long time to come.

5. Aaron Boone, New York Yankees

Aaron Boone has recorded the second-best career winning percentage (.599) among current MLB managers. He has led the New York Yankees to the playoffs six times across seven seasons, winning the AL pennant in 2024.

Both Brian Cashman and Hal Steinbrenner bestow confidence in Boone's abilities. He was signed to a two-year extension through the 2027 season on February 20, 2025.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone weighs in on how the team is adjusting without Juan Soto. pic.twitter.com/gQFOYQyZlp — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 17, 2025

Boone is good at fostering a strong team environment and possesses good skills with the development of player' skills. He's received flack for the Yankees' repeated failures in the postseason, though their year-over-year success with him at the helm has been impressive.

The only thing Boone is missing is a World Series title, but his record and leadership skills have made him a well-respected manager.

6. Bob Melvin, San Francisco Giants

Bob Melvin has proven to be a successful manager with his regular season record of 1517-1425. Melvin has won the Manager of the Year award three times, once in the National League (with the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2007) and twice in the American League (with the Oakland Athletics in 2012 and 2018).

"Pretty impressive."



Bob Melvin lauded Landen Roupp's strong outing in tonight's win 👏 pic.twitter.com/e9M4mBDYna — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) April 20, 2025

His track record has demonstrated his success with leading teams to several postseason appearances, though he's never won a pennant in his 22 years of managerial experience. Melvin is known for his leadership skills, direct approach, and ability to build a connection with players.

7. Kevin Cash, Tampa Bay Rays

Kevin Cash is considered a successful manager who has spent 10 seasons with the Tampa Bay Rays. He has led the Rays to several playoff appearances and a World Series appearance in 2020. Cash won AL Manager of the Year in back-to-back seasons (2020, 2021).

He's officially racked up more wins than any other manager in our history.



Congrats, Cash – the honor is all ours. pic.twitter.com/lT59nMUrbS — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) May 5, 2024

In addition, he's been a finalist several times. He also owns a .538 winning percentage with the Rays through April 2025. The team reached five consecutive playoff berths from 2019-23 under his stewardship.

His innovative approach and use of advanced statistics have earned him a lot of respect, in addition to the success he's brought to a team with a famously low budget.

8. Craig Counsell, Chicago Cubs

Craig Counsell sustained a good managerial record with numerous playoff appearances with the Milwaukee Brewers. His greatest asset lies in his ability to manage the bullpen effectively, and he's proven to be adept at managing a variety of personalities in locker rooms.

"I think we're always going to try to make it better."



Craig Counsell on acquiring bullpen pieces. pic.twitter.com/pmVchXlAcW — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) April 22, 2025

He is a reliable presence in the NL Manager of the Year voting, earning votes six times since 2017. His five-year $40 million contract with the Chicago Cubs illustrates how he's been valued as a manager for a pair of NL Central heavyweights.

9. A.J. Hinch, Detroit Tigers

A.J. Hinch led the Houston Astros to plenty of success, including a 2017 World Series title and a 2019 AL pennant. Hinch is also known for his ability to develop and mentor young players.

The success of the Astros' young core is proof of it. Last season, the Tigers also made it to the postseason for the first time since 2014 under Hinch's guidance.

A.J. Hinch applauds Jackson Jobe for battling through five innings and pitching with poise in the Tigers' 7-3 win over KC.#RepDetroit pic.twitter.com/yWhirzU0dr — FanDuel Sports Network Detroit (@FanDuelSN_DET) April 19, 2025

It's true that many will remember Hinch for his part in the Astros' infamous sign-stealing scandal in 2017, but he's proven to be a smart manager with a career .527 winning percentage.

10. Alex Cora, Boston Red Sox

In 2018, his first year as Red Sox manager, Alex Cora led Boston to a World Series victory, making him the fifth MLB manager to achieve that feat in their debut season.

"We're not developing him anymore. We're winning games."



Alex Cora on Brayan Bello before his return tonight. pic.twitter.com/Mm8Z23Tifl — NESN (@NESN) April 22, 2025

Cora also has a solid record with the Red Sox, rocking a .535 winning percentage, and is known for building strong relationships with his players. Many analysts consider his in-game management to be top-notch.

Cora and the Red Sox agreed to a three-year contract extension on July 24th, 2024. It was a clear indication of their faith in his ability to lead the team, even if, like Hinch, Cora must carry around the weight of the Astros' scandal.

