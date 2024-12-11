Recent free agent signings leaves a depleted market for catcher-needy teams

Carson Kelly

Carson Kelly is the top catcher available in a depleted market | Katelyn Mulcahy/GettyImages

Editor's Note: At the time of publish, Carson Kelly has not officially agreed to a deal with the Chicago Cubs, though they remain engaged in contract talks.

Carson Kelly was a highly touted catcher after the St. Louis Cardinals drafted him in the second round in 2012. However, he has not lived up to that hype. He found success in 2019 with the Arizona Diamondbacks, hitting .245 with 18 HRs and 47 RBIs, but he has not repeated those numbers since.

In 2024, he hit .240 with 7 HRs and 29 RBIs with the Detroit Tigers before being traded to the Texas Rangers at the trade deadline, where he hit .235 with only two homers and eight RBIs over 102 at-bats. He hasn't hit double-digit home runs since 2021, and his batting average has never been higher than .245 in any season of his career.

All that being said, Kelly does have one thing going for him: he is only 30, two years younger than the next available free agent backstop, Gary Sanchez.

Behind the plate, Carson threw out 21 of 59 attempted steals, which will draw the eyes of defensive-minded teams. If the Cubs do sign Kelly, he could be a good platoon partner for Miguel Amaya — Kelly hit .302 (.806 OPS) in 49 plate appearances against lefty pitchers last season, while Amaya struggled against southpaws in 2024 (.163 average, .462 OPS).

