Reviewing how Jacob deGrom, Dustin May and Felix Bautista are performing post-injury

Injuries are an unfortunate part of baseball, and the amount of pitcher injuries in recent seasons has become almost untenable.

That being said, the resiliency of ballplayers has been on display now more than ever. Three pitchers who returned to the mound this season rehabbing from hefty injuries are reestablishing themselves as cornerstone pieces of their franchise.

Let's explore how they've performed following their returns.

How 3 star starting pitchers are performing post-injury in 2025

Jacob deGrom, Texas Rangers

It's been a journey for 36-year-old Jacob deGrom, who had his second Tommy John surgery in June of 2023, causing him to miss all of last season. This season, he's sporting a 3.32 ERA with a 0-1 record with 20 strikeouts across 21 2/3 innings pitched.

In deGrom's last start against the Los Angeles Dodgers, he put up a solid performance, recording seven strikeouts in seven innings, though the four-time All-Star picked up the loss in the in the Dodgers' 3-0 victory. This season, the two-time Cy Young winner's velocity has been impressive, topping out at 98.7 mph.

Overall, he is showcasing the same dominant performance that he was known for before his Tommy John surgery. While he may not quite return to the same form he showed with the Mets, there's still plenty of time for deGrom to make good on his $185 million contract.

Dustin May, Los Angeles Dodgers

Dodgers starter Dustin May had an injury-riddled 2024 season that included flexor tendon surgery, Tommy John revision (UCL tear in 2021) and... a torn esophagus. A night out at dinner turned into mayhem when a piece of salad got stuck in his throat and he ended up requiring emergency surgery.

This season, May looks to avoid landing on the shelf as the fifth starter in an otherwise loaded and deep Dodgers' rotation.

Well, so far, so good on that front. May is sporting a 1-1 record with a 1.06 ERA with 14 strikeouts and a 0.76 WHIP. He's sporting an obscene ground-ball rate of 60%, which helps explain an expected batting average of .202. It's hard to believe after all those injuries, but this is the best version of May we've seen yet.

Dustin May's Stuff is just stupid. pic.twitter.com/ytpbWfw4Nm — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) April 15, 2025

Felix Bautista, Baltimore Orioles

The All-Star closer had Tommy John surgery in October 2023 and a followup procedure in February 2024. Since his return, he's made a strong start this season with a 3.00 ERA, two saves and a 1.667 WHIP.

His fastball isn't quite back to it's elite level, averaging 97 mph on the year, but a 60% groundball rate, a hard-hit rate of 26.7% and a whiff rate of 33.3% are helping him develop a strong season regardless.

His ground-ball rate is especially promising, since he's never generated too many groundouts despite having one of the best sinkers and splitters in baseball.

His stability and winning mentality are winning traits he brings to the bullpen. His return is beneficial for the Orioles, who need his leadership and experience in the ninth inning.

Bautista's reliability as a closer has come in handy in high-leverage circumstances, which should help the Orioles as they make a push to get more competitive in a top-heavy AL East.

Félix Bautista, Vicious 90mph Splitter. 😤 pic.twitter.com/1SmYH30c9C — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) April 19, 2025

