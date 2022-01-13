Willy Adames has played 880 MLB games in his career. He has stood at shortstop in 852 of those contests. But. as he awaits a new contract—and potentially a third MLB home—he has decided to shake things up.

According to Will Sammon and Katie Woo of The Athletic, Adames is open to changing positions "if he gets a strong offer from a team in position to win." The move should pull a number of contending organizations with strong shortstops already in the fold, such as the New York Mets, into Adames' market.

Adames, 29, spent the majority of his last four seasons with the Milwaukee Brewers after being traded there from the Tampa Bay Rays in 2021. His experience on the diamond beyond shortstop is minimal. He made 10 appearances at second base as a rookie, the last of which came on July 29, 2018.

What is Adames' motive?

Adames has spent his whole MLB career with "small-market" organizations in the Rays and Brewers. Neither club makes their hay by regularly opening up the checkbook. Instead, they live by a draft-and-develop philosophy, and capitalize on value through trades.

When Milwaukee acquired Adames, he was a struggling player who deemed his apparent inconsistencies were a result of "difficulty with batter’s eye." But his claims weren't merely an excuse; his production splits at the time reflected the assertion.

Willy Adames, career splits



HOME = .217/.275/.341

AWAY = .293/.364/.500



Why couldn't he hit at the Trop? I don't know. But he's now moving to a hitter's park. — Foolish Baseball (@FoolishBB) May 21, 2021

Adames topped 3.0 bWAR in one of three seasons in Tampa Bay. He has never recorded fewer than 3.0 bWAR in Milwaukee. As a result, the Brewers did something with Adames they has never done before in franchise history, extending him a one-year, $21.05 million qualifying offer.

The qualifying offer doesn't prevent Adames from signing elsewhere in free agency, but it does make potential destinations weigh more than just financial cost when considering him. The Mets, for example, would have to surrender two of their five-best 2025 MLB Draft selections on top of paying Adames a contract that is likely to be in excess of $150 million.

If Adames restricted himself to playing shortstop, New York's NL affiliate would have no reason to discuss signing him because they have Francisco Lindor. Now, they're pondering having him team with Lindor on the left side of their infield.

Every industry will tell you there's value in versatility. By not fastening himself to one spot, Adames has become more attractive to many organizations, and likely raised the ceiling on his earning potential.

Could Adames reliably hold down another position?

In all likelihood, yes. Playing shortstop requires a combination of athleticism and arm talent that no other infield position necessitates.



Think of shortstops and second/third basemen like squares and rectangles. A square is a rectangle, but a rectangle is not a square. Most shortstops can play a passable second or third base. But, in most instances, second and third basemen don't easily translate to shortstop.





San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado is a perfect example. Both Baseball Savant and Fangraphs show him as an above-average defensive third baseman for most of his career, and underwhelming defensive shortstop.

My goodness, another one from Willy Adames. pic.twitter.com/ovb7d2ps3x — Adam McCalvy (@AdamMcCalvy) September 24, 2023

In 2022 and 2023, per both Baseball Savant and Fangraphs, Adames was an excellent defensive shortstop. He did not perform nearly as well in 2024. Perhaps it was a fluky showing, or perhaps it was a sign of decline. If it's the latter, a positional change to a less intense spot on the diamond may help him retain solid defensive value.

Since escaping Tampa Bay's batter's eye, we know what Adames is with the bat. Organizations chasing him are, first and foremost, paying for that. He should, at the very least, be serviceable on the defensive side wherever he goes. But if he can rediscover his defensive brilliance, he could end up being the final piece to someone's championship puzzle.

More From Call To The Pen: