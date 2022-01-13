The 2025 HOF ballot: One sure thing and a bunch of questions

Apr 19, 2019; St. Petersburg, FL, USA; Boston Red Sox second baseman Dustin Pedroia (15) looks on from the dugout against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-Imagn Images | Kim Klement-Imagn Images

Dustin Pedroia

Don’t you have to like under-sized middle infielders who rise to levels of team leadership on successful clubs?

Pedroia was a key figure on Boston’s World Championship teams of both 2007 (his rookie season) and 2013. The 2007 AL Rookie of the year, he won the 2008 MVP for leading the league in runs, hits and doubles. He was a career .299 batter with solid fielding numbers.

The problem for Pedroia backers is that much of his case falls back on intangibles such as leadership. Small middle infielders can win enshrinement that way — it worked for Phil Rizzuto and Peewee Reese — but it’s tougher.

The measurables don’t help Pedroia. James's HOF meter puts him at 94, below the 100 break point. Jay Jaffe’s JAWS system rates him at 46.5. You can get into the Hall of Fame playing second base at a 46.5 JAWS — more than a half dozen enshrines have done so, including Nellie Fox and Red Schoendienst — but the group average is 10 points higher.

On this year’s ballot alone, Pedroia ranks just 12th in WAR.