The 5 best rotations in MLB history, not including the 2025 Dodgers

Guggenheim Baseball Management, the consortium that owns the Los Angeles Dodgers, is apparently unsatisfied with a singular Commissioner's Trophy.

They want to make the Dodgers the team of the decade. This offseason, President of Baseball Operations Andrew Friedman and General Manager Brandon Gomes added Blake Snell, Michael Conforto, Hyeseong Kim, Roki Sasaki, Tanner Scott, and Kirby Yates while losing little of note besides starter Jack Flaherty.

Teaming Sasaki and Snell with Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, and Tyler Glasnow have fans asking if the Dodgers have the greatest rotation of all time (GROAT?).

The 2025 Dodgers will have multiple chances to prove it since Tyler Glasnow is the closest to free agency and has three years left on his deal. Their Achilles heel is a lack of durability; none of their projected 2025 starters topped 134 innings pitched in 2024, and Shohei Ohtani missed the entire year while recovering from his second Tommy John surgery.

Will he be as effective as he was in 2023? It wouldn't be unusual for a pitcher coming off their second TJ surgery to struggle, but where Ohtani is concerned, expect the unexpected.