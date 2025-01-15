The best Baseball Hall of Fame class of every decade

1986-95

As with Aaron and Robinson in 1982, 1989 was one of those rare moments when two enshrinees stood out.

At least during his peak period, Johnny Bench may have been the greatest catcher the game has ever seen. A Rookie of the Year and two-time MVP, he led the Reds to the 1975 and 1976 World Series titles in the midst of a 17-season career. Between 1968 and 1980, no All-Star Game was played without Johnny Bench on the scene.

Perhaps Bench’s greatest moment, his team’s 1975 World Series victory in Boston came at the expense of his fellow inductee, Carl Yastrzemski. An 18-time All Star and 1967 MVP, Yastrzemski played 3,308 games, every one of them for the Boston Red Sox. That, in case you are wondering, is the record for games played with a single team.

"Redefined standards by which catchers are measured during 17 seasons with the Big Red Machine." From Johny Bench's Hall of Fame plaque

Voters had no hesitancy ratifying their credentials. Bench was elected with 96.4 percent, Yaz with 94.6 percent. That was the first time two candidates topped 93 percent; it’s only happened twice since.

1986-95 personal favorite: It’s rare to be able to say you saw the player who was beyond question the greatest player ever at his position. Mike Schmidt was beyond question the greatest ever to play third base. In 1995, he won induction with 96.5 percent. Case closed.