The best Baseball Hall of Fame class of every decade

2006-2015

2014 Baseball Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony | Jim McIsaac/GettyImages

Pick-em. Between 2006 and 2015, Hall voters produced two memorable HOF classes that are virtually indistinguishable from one another in terms of quality.

The 2014 class had three members. Between them, Greg Maddux and Tom Glavine won 438 games for the Atlanta Braves and 660 overall. Maddux won four Cy Youngs, Glavine two. Together, they made 18 All-Star Game rosters.

"Preparation, command and study of batters made him part-scientist, part-artist." From Greg Maddux's Hall of Fame plaque

The third 2014 honoree was Frank Thomas, every bit the slugger that Maddux and Glavine were pitchers. Probably the greatest player in White Sox franchise history, Thomas hit 521 home runs with a career .419 on base average and .974 OPS.

Maddux, Glavine and Thomas probably rate just ahead of the 2015 class, but it’s arguable. That quartet included Randy Johnson, Pedro Martinez, John Smoltz and Craig Biggio.

2006-15 personal favorite: This is a spot to save a bow for the 2007 class, which, as with 1999, features two players who may rank as the best ever produced by their franchises.

That’s obviously true for Tony Gwynn of San Diego. His fellow Hall of Famer, Cal Ripken, is deservedly a legend in Baltimore, although his place among a list of franchise greats that also includes Eddie Murray, Brooks Robinson and Frank Robinson is a debate I’m willing to let Orioles fans settle.