Three superstar MLB free agents that should sign during the Winter Meetings

Juan Soto

During last year's Winter Meetings, Soto was all the talk when he was traded from the San Diego Padres to the New York Yankees. He went on to hit .288 with 41 HRs and 109 RBIs. With his elite on-base skills and the fact that he's only 26 years old, it is understandable why such large numbers are being floated as possibilities for his contract.

Juan Soto is likely to see something in the neighborhood of $500 to $600 million spread out across terms of 10 to 12 years.



Which lineup do you think is the best fit for the superstar?

Soto's market has simplified in the last few days. It has been reported that the New York Mets, Toronto Blue Jays, New York Yankees, Los Angeles Dodgers, and Boston Red Sox have all made offers in the $600 million range, and they appear to be the clear-cut finalists.

It is hard to imagine the Dodgers being outbid with their deferred money strategy, but the Mets and Yankees are the two favorites to sign Soto.

However, the Blue Jays are the dark horse that may go all in to combine Soto with their young superstars, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette. The Red Sox have reportedly requested a meeting where they intend to give Soto the equivalent of a blank check.

Regardless of who pulls it off, it's become clear that Soto intends to sign by the end of the Winter Meetings. Buckle up, folks.

