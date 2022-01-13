Three tanking MLB teams that can crash the playoffs with one free agent signing

1. Colorado Rockies

The Colorado Rockies have not finished with a .500 record or better since 2018, when they lost to the Milwaukee Brewers in the NLDS. Their offense ranked 18th in batting average (.242) and 19th in runs per game (4.21) this past season, which are disturbingly low marks for a team that plays half its games in the boombox that is Coors Field.

Their pitching staff ranked 30th in starting pitching ERA (5.54) and bullpen ERA (5.41). This is to be expected, though, because of the high altitude at Coors Field. Because of said altitude, top-tier pitching arms frequently avoid coming to the Rockies.

The Rockies rank 15th Competitive Balance Tax space, so targeting a top-tier first baseman can solidify a big hole in their offense, assuming Michael Toglia is willing to take on a larger share of work in the outfield.

Pete Alonso is a big name who would be fun to watch in Denver's altitude. However, he will be a popular target by teams vying for a postseason run. Instead, the Rockies could go after a former division rival in Paul Goldschmidt.

The Cardinals will part ways with Paul Goldschmidt this off-season. Going into today’s game, here’s Goldy’s career stat line with St. Louis:



.278 AVG

.483 SLG

.843 SLG

873 H

153 HR

476 RBIs

495 Runs

835 games

2022 NL MVP

2 x Silver Slugger

Hank Aaron Award

Gold Glove Award

3x… pic.twitter.com/JycUXq1pAB — Cardinals Talk (@theredbird_way) September 29, 2024

The 14-year veteran has consistently played at least 151 games in nine of the last 10 seasons. In the COVID-19-shortened 2020 season, he played in 58 games before undergoing surgery to remove a bone spur from his right elbow.

Even though he is 37 years old, he still has some power. In 2024, he had 22 HRs and 65 RBIs and ranked in the 92nd percentile for hard-hit percentage. Likewise, he's just a few seasons removed from his MVP season in 2022 and most recent of four Gold Gloves in 2021.

Goldschmidt playing first base would allow the Rockies to rotate Toglia, Kris Bryant, and Nolan Jones between left field, right field and designated hitter, which could help preserve the latter two players after they dealt with persistent injuries in 2024.

