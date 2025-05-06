Top 5 web gems made in MLB so far in 2025

When it comes to MLB action, it's not always the offense that gives fans something to cheer about. We've already witnessed high-caliber defense that has amounted to unbelievable plays that have left teammates completely baffled.

Let's explore five of the best defensive plays from the 2025 MLB season through the first week of May. These aren't in any particular order — we're just celebrating the guys who have flashed their leather.

5 out of this world MLB defensive plays made so far in 2025

Daulton Varsho, Toronto Blue Jays

Daulton Varsho returned to the Blue Jays lineup on April 29th against the Boston Red Sox, and he didn't waste any time making a memorable impression with a jaw-dropping catch. The reaction from Varsho himself and reliever Dillon Tate was priceless. This play will, without question, land on every highlight reel from the 2025 season.

This comes as no surprise, as Varsho is a Gold Glove outfielder who was the DRS (Defensive Runs Saved) leader in 2023 (29) and 2024 (28). From 2020-2024, Varsho has remained on top with the most DRS among outfielders with 83.

This winding, body-contorting catch may not earn him a ton of love with the metrics (his slip was required to make it highlight-worthy), but it's a jaw-dropper nonetheless.

Tyler Soderstrom, Athletics

Tyler Soderstrom has been the talk of the Athletics this season thanks to his offensive prowess, but that doesn't mean he isn't capable in the field.

The stellar play he made on April 30 could have landed him on the injury list, but the young slugger made the tough play look easy. As a former catcher who now splits his time between first base and left field, it's nothing short of awe-inspiring that the 23-year-old had the wherewithal to make this play up against the wall.

That’s 𝗟𝗘𝗙𝗧 𝗙𝗜𝗘𝗟𝗗𝗘𝗥 TYLER SODERSTROM to you! Pure athleticism by the young slugger steals out number two in a tie ballgame! #Athletics pic.twitter.com/4qsROCy4Ue — Uprooted (@uprootedoakland) May 1, 2025

Nick Allen, Atlanta Braves

The up-the-middle spin move from shortstops is flashy, but it's hardly the most practical way to get a baserunner out. Unless, of course, you're Nick Allen.

The Braves shortstop has been highly recognized for his range, instincts, and glove work, earning comparisons to Gold Glove-caliber defenders.

His top-of-the-line exceptional defensive skills, including his ability to cover ground and make plays at a high level, have already been demonstrated this season for the Braves. This play is just one of many we could have pulled for this list.

Nick Allen YOU ARE BRAVES SHORTSTOP 100%🥲 pic.twitter.com/7lu9yLiGX9 — Eric Yu (@Eric35_Yu) April 27, 2025

Nolan Arenado, St.Louis Cardinals

This play isn't as flashy as those above, but it's a testament to the absurd quality of a defender that Nolan Arenado is that he makes this play at all.

The 10-time Gold Glover, who was nearly traded multiple times this offseason, makes this off-balance throw to home look simple, saving a run.

Arenado is one of the greatest defensive third basemen ever and an eight-time All-Star. It will be exciting to see what else Arenado has in store with his defense this season with the Cardinals or any other team who values his all-around skillset.

The level of difficulty on this play from Nolan Arenado 🤯 pic.twitter.com/DTqGo6bqzP — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) April 28, 2025

Jackson Chourio, Milwaukee Brewers

The wall grab is a signature defensive move that outfielders make to take runs away from their opposing team, though they vary in difficulty from play to play.

Brewers outfielder Jackson Chourio's version of it was a lot harder than most. His jump, sprint speed, and extension were all top of the line, and his ability to hang onto the ball through contact with the wall is just plain impressive.

He makes routine outfield plays that some outfielders aren't capable of making. The 21-year-old should be the heart of the Brewers for a long time.

Jackson Chourio leaps at the wall to make a spectacular grab 🤩 pic.twitter.com/9DuJIbiIUL — MLB (@MLB) April 2, 2025

