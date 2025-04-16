Two closers in MLB who have dominated and two that have struggled so far in 2025

It's early in the season, but it's never too early to issue a performance review to some of the game's most impactful players.

When it comes to closers in MLB, they can either be game savers or they can cost you the game. Which two have stood out this season, and which two have gotten off to rough starts?

MLB Bullpen Performance Review: Closers that are hot

Jeff Hoffman, Toronto Blue Jays

The Toronto Blue Jays signed Jeff Hoffman during the offseason, and he's been untouchable so far in 2025. He's sporting a 2-0 record with an impressive 0.96 ERA, with 13 strikeouts across 9.1 innings pitched.

Practically all his pitching metrics rank highly, but his most stellar stat is his xERA, which ranks in the 98th percentile at 1.29.

Jeff Hoffman blows a kiss to the Orioles, who almost signed him until they didn’t pass his physical pic.twitter.com/jjlvuO93LV — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) April 13, 2025

Hoffman has provided the Blue Jays with an elite closer who can provide shut the door in the ninth inning and limit offense with his high strikeout ability. He currently owns a strikeout rate of 39.4%.

Mason Miller, Athletics

Unsurprisingly, 26-year-old Mason Miller has already dominated early this season with a perfect ERA of 0.00 with nine strikeouts across five innings pitched. Miller was a candidate who was rumored to be traded in the offseason, but nothing came of it. His triple-digit fastball remains one of the most electric offerings in the game.

The pitch consistently hit triple digits, topping out at 103.7 mph. There's a reason he's considered one of the premier relief pitchers in baseball.

Mason Miller, 103mph and Wicked Slider...



And the most casual K strut you'll see. 🥱 pic.twitter.com/8N3wUcXpXx — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) April 12, 2025

The Athletics felt it was best to keep him following his solid performance (2.49 ERA) last season, making his All-Star debut while recording a perfect inning. He is a valuable asset who is young (26) and has a lot to offer to the Athletics. He's converted all four save opportunities in 2025 without issue.

While he hasn't received a contract extension yet, one could be in the works as there have been several blockbuster extensions already this season.

MLB closers that are struggling in 2025

Devin Williams, New York Yankees

The former 2020 NL Rookie of the Year, two-time All-Star Devin Williams found a new home after being traded by the Milwaukee Brewers but hasn't settled in with the Bronx Bombers. He's sporting a 0-1 record with a 6.00 ERA with eight strikeouts across six innings pitched thus far.

Devin Williams so far as a Yankee:



3 IP

5 H

5 R (4 ER)

4 BB

5 K pic.twitter.com/LSMZxmJ7jE — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) April 9, 2025

His troubles this season have primarily been with locating the strike zone. Williams is known for his changeup, but his fastball hasn't been top-notch as it's lacked velocity (93.5 mph this season from 94.7 mph in 2024).

However, he has locked down consecutive saves against the Kansas City Royals without much trouble, so perhaps the tide is turning for the impending free agent.

Emmanuel Clase, Cleveland Guardians

Cleveland Guardians closer Emmanuel Clase is fresh off one of the best seasons for a closer in recent history, but he's been tested by some early inconsistencies in 2025. While he has a winning record of 2-0, he's sporting an abnormal 6.75 ERA with eight strikeouts and two saves across eight innings pitched.

Despite his early woes, he's not in panic mode. With his solid track record, he will likely turn things around. Last season, he finished third in AL Cy Young votes.

Emmanuel Clase has allowed six earned runs in seven innings pitched this season



Clase allowed just five earned runs in 74.1 innings last year pic.twitter.com/S1sAh01Sqh — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) April 13, 2025

So then what's the culprit for his unconventional struggles so far? For starters, opponents have been jumping on pitches early in the count, and he's simply getting hit more. After allowing just 39 hits in 74.1 innings last season, he's already surrendered 15 this year.

He did author a clean inning against the Baltimore Orioles recently, so hope is high that he's just working off some spring rust. Still, his performance has been troubling for a Guardians team that's heavily reliant on its pitching staff.

