What Kristian Campbell, Red Sox extension may look like based on historical precedent

Krisitan Campbell has arrived in Boston, and the Red Sox are surely happy with their decision to include him on the big league roster after a very impressive opening series against the Texas Rangers.

Though it's just four games of data, Campbell is batting .429/.500/.786 in 16 plate appearances. He's certainly not going to continue that pace forever, but Boston doesn't appear to be wasting any time in trying to lock down it's emerging star.

On the night he hit his first major league home run, Kristian Campbell and the Red Sox are in deep talks on a contract extension, according to multiple sources. — Chris Cotillo (@ChrisCotillo) March 30, 2025

It's past Opening Day, which makes the negotiations a bit tricker. Likewise, Campbell refused to admit whether or not the extension talks have been as advanced as the reports have made them seem.

Campbell acknowledged two sides have been talking but wouldn’t confirm if anything was imminent. ‘We’ll listen, for sure.’ https://t.co/ABMggplAWz — Rob Bradford (@bradfo) March 30, 2025

Nevertheless, there's an obvious motivation for both sides to get this deal done. If they can get it across the finish line, what should Red Sox fans expect Campbell's contract to look like?

Projecting Kristian Campbell Extension With Recent Precedent

The Red Sox actually have some recent history in extending young player on long-term deals ahead of their arbitration years.

Last spring, they signed starting pitcher Brayan Bello to a six-year, $55 million extension. Bello was fresh of a campaign where he authored a 4.24 ERA in 157.0 innings at 24 years old. With four years of team control left (including one pre-arb year), the team bought out two of Bello's free agent years in order to keep him on the roster through the pitcher's 20s.

Just a few weeks later — and, notably, after the start of the regular season — Boston handed utility man Ceddanne Rafaela an eight-year, $50 million contract. Rafaela wasn't even 40 games into his MLB career, but after spending a few years building up a reputation as one of the game's top 50 prospects, the Red Sox chose to buy out all his pre-arb and arbitration years, as well as the first two seasons of free agency (they also added a ninth-year club option).

It's worth noting that Campbell had a more prominent prospect profile than either of those players, ranking inside the top 10 on many aggregate lists this offseason. Rafaela is the better comparison because of his service time and age (23) at the time he signed his deal, but it's actually another wunderkind from the Brewers who may have set the benchmark for Campbell.

Jackson Chourio famously signed an eight-year, $82 million extension with the Milwaukee Brewers prior to every playing a game in the big leagues. It was a huge gamble that paid off big time (at least in his rookie season), though Chourio was both a better prospect and younger (19) than Campbell is now (22).

Could Campbell garner that kind of pay day? Considering he'd be sacrificing his first few years of free agency (and the end of his 20s) on any six-plus-year deal, it's not outrageous to think he and the Red Sox might price those seasons at exorbitantly high values, especially given the inflation of star contracts in baseball right now.

This is a story worth monitoring, especially since the Red Sox have Marcelo Mayer and Roman Anthony waiting in the wings as well. If Campbell secures a contract in excess of six years that's worth more than, say, $75 million, a host of other teams will rush to extend their young cornerstones before such contracts begin pushing the $100 million mark.

