Why Pete Alonso is primed for a big 2025 MLB season

The New York Mets have had a stellar offseason following their 2024 run to the NLCS. In addition to signing Juan Soto to a 15-year, $765 million contract, they were also able to retain franchise staple Pete Alonso.

"Pete is a great Met and one of the league's elite power threats," Mets general manager David Stearns said. "I'm thrilled that we reached an agreement, and I'm looking forward to watching Pete help anchor our lineup."

While the Mets' front office may have initially been skeptical to bring Alonso back, the first baseman could be primed for a massive campaign. The 30-year-old slugger will face less pressure than he did last season, and have a more consistent supporting cast around him.

"We have a great group of guys in here. On paper, we have a really good team."

Both factors could result in a more dangerous version of Alonso who understands that his role has evolved along with the team.

Why Pete Alonso will be primed for a big year in 2025

2024 was not a banner year for the Florida native. While he cracked 34 home runs, he also struck out 172 times and recorded a career-worst .788 OPS. Alonso's regular season struggles were largely forgotten by many Mets fans after he performed admirably in October.

In addition to his clutch home run in the Wild Card series against the Milwaukee Brewers, Alonso ended postseason play with 10 RBIs and a respectable .273 batting average.

2025 figures to be a less stressful year for the Polar Bear. He will not have the same pressure he dealt with last year in terms of his contract situation. Last April, Alonso earned a lackluster (for him) .773 OPS. It is possible he began the year feeling as though he had to do anything and everything he could to prove he was worthy a long-term deal.

Now, he's got the security of another year on his contract beyond 2025. Plus, if he does have a big season, he can opt out of his deal and pursue a big contract in free agency again, this time of his own volition.

Further, the Mets' lineup will be more deadly this year than at any point in Alonso's tenure. Soto's presence alone will automatically allow players around him to have more opportunities, and it could be argued that his skillset will lend itself towards Alonso's strengths.

Soto has historically done an excellent job of getting on base. He's not a pure contact or power hitter in the mold of Luis Arraez or Giancarlo Stanton, but his patient approach results in a number of walks. Assuming that Alonso hits behind Soto, the Mets may be pleasantly surprised by what the slugger is able to accomplish.

Alonso could potentially have more RBI opportunities, and at the very least, he may feel more comfortable at the dish. There was a time where the he had to be the most consistent bat in Queens, but 2025 may allow Alonso the freedom to be the best version of himself.

