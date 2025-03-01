Why the Mets are making a mistake by not bringing back Jose Iglesias

There is a key difference between succumbing to recency bias and actively understanding that certain dynamics should be respected as valuable assets worth an investment.

While it has been a successful offseason for the New York Mets (Juan Soto, anyone?), they have not shown real interest in bringing back infielder (and music sensation) Jose Iglesias. This choice may not seem like a large issue presently, but New York may be missing out on a chance to keep last year's magic alive.

Why the New York Mets are making a mistake by not bringing back Jose Iglesias

From a baseline perspective, the 35-year-old is a journeyman who has been through numerous highs and lows throughout his career in MLB. One could imagine that, after not playing a single game in 2023 and not being on a major league squad until the heart of last season, Iglesias found the freedom to play the game "his way" when he did receive another opportunity.

Jose Iglesias in 2024 for the Mets:



.337 AVG | 4 HR | 26 RBI | .830 OPS



Truly was a special run. pic.twitter.com/Lqk6KlUqTc — Mets Batflip (@metsbatflip1) February 12, 2025

He joined the Mets in the middle of the 2024 campaign and provided a spark that very few expected him to deliver to Queens. During a season in which second baseman Jeff McNeil struggled at the plate and Fransisco Lindor dealt with back pain, Iglesias hit .337 across 85 games with an .830 OPS.

Iglesias played with hustle and heart each time he took the field. But, his greatest impact may have come in the form of his "OMG" track that became a rallying cry for the 2024 Mets.

OMG!



It's Jose Iglesias at the All-MLB Team Show in Las Vegas! 💃 pic.twitter.com/5HE2w044Si — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) November 15, 2024

After a miserable 0-5 start to the year, few expected the Mets to battle for a postseason spot. Their ascent required their roster to play above expectations and refuse to let detractors decide their fate prematurely.

Iglesias embodied this mentality perfectly. Everything from his "OMG" performance to his mere presence after being written off by 29 other clubs perfectly represented how New York came two wins away from their first World Series appearance since 2015.

Baseball is inherently flukey, but certain dynamics can carry over from one year to the next. Talent reigns supreme, but culture and leadership have historically been what separates champions from mere contenders.

The Mets added key players such as Juan Soto, Clay Holmes, and others this offseason. But, a large contingent of last year's team will also be back. It is foolish to think that Iglesias could not help this season's crew step up in a big way from an emotional standpoint.

The Mets' refusal to bring back a player who helped resuscitate a downtrodden team that had no spunk before his arrival is a choice that they may regret this time next year. This is especially true now in the wake of Nick Madrigal's season-ending injury.

If the Mets' 2024 run was about defying expectations, the 2025 sequel should be about showing that they belong with the behemoths of baseball.

Who better to remind them of what they can accomplish at full strength than a scrappy underdog who shook up Citi Field with a few key hits, some intense hustle, and one unforgettable tune?

