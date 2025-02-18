Why this Cubs player will be the biggest Fantasy Baseball steal of 2025

Seiya Suzuki hasn’t exactly been a disappointment since signing a five-year, $85 million deal with the Cubs in March 2022, with an OPS that has climbed every year he’s been in the majors and topped out at .848 in 2024.

Outside of a strikeout rate that climbed to 27.4% this past season, Suzuki has improved nearly every part of his game since first debuting stateside. Case in point: his bWAR in 2024 was a career-high 3.5.

At 30 years old and now heading into his fourth season in MLB, it's natural to expect Suzuki to continue refining his approach and producing above-average numbers at the plate. That alone should merit early-rounds consideration from fantasy managers for the Japanese slugger.

However, with a retooled roster heading into 2025, the Cubs have put Suzuki in a position to become the best version of himself offensively, which should turn him into a fantasy baseball monster as soon as this year.

Kyle Tucker's presence makes Seiya Suzuki a threatening middle-of-the-order bat

As you may have heard, the Cubs completed a blockbuster swap for Kyle Tucker earlier this offseason.

Tucker had three consecutive 5.0+ bWAR seasons before 2024, when he was worth 4.7 in 78 games played. In the right fielder's tenure in Houston, his batting line was .274/.353/.516 (139 wRC+). He is a superstar in every sense of the word.

Having Tucker means that Suzuki will have a lot of lineup protection, regardless of where he bats. If he's slotted into his usual No. 2 hole, he'll get a lot of pitches to hit as opposing hurlers look to avoid Tucker behind him. If Tucker takes over that spot in the lineup, then Suzuki will have plenty of chances to drive in runs while hitting behind Tucker and Ian Happ.

Of course, some of Tucker’s value also comes from his pristine glove in right field, where he’s totaled 8 Outs Above Average (OAA). With all-world defender Pete Crow-Armstrong in center field and three-time Gold Glove winner Happ in left, Suzuki will likely be relegated to full-time designated hitter duties in 2025.

That should be a boon to his offensive profile, as he can focus exclusively on hitting without worrying about manning the cavernous right field corner in Wrigley Field. It also helps that he should play the outfield just enough to maintain fantasy eligibility in the position, as he's voiced his desire to play the field more than once this offseason.

Seiya Suzuki isn't quite a household name in fantasy baseball circles yet, as he's yet to top 21 home runs or 16 stolen bases in a single season. However, with a new superstar beside him in the lineup — as well as new DH duties that should allow him to stay healthy and focus exclusively on hitting — Suzuki has the potential to be the steal of fantasy baseball drafts in 2025.

