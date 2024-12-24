Call to the pen
Fansided

2025 Free Agency: MLB pitchers who could command $100+ million contracts

These pitchers will have an excellent chance of landing deals north of $100 million when they hit the open market next winter.

ByMichael McDermott|
Sep 18, 2024; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres starting pitcher Dylan Cease (84) is congratulated in the dugout after a pitching change in the ninth inning against the Houston Astros at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-Imagn Images
Sep 18, 2024; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres starting pitcher Dylan Cease (84) is congratulated in the dugout after a pitching change in the ninth inning against the Houston Astros at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-Imagn Images | Orlando Ramirez-Imagn Images
2 of 4

LHP Framber Valdez

Houston Astros starting pitcher Framber Valdez pitches against the Detroit Tigers in Game 1 of the Wild Card Series.
Oct 1, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros pitcher Framber Valdez (59) throws a pitch in the first inning against the Detroit Tigers in game one of the Wild Card round for the 2024 MLB Playoffs at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Valdez emerged as the ace of the Houston Astros in their 2022 championship run. Over the past three seasons, he's pitched to a 3.06 ERA over 90 starts. He's proven to be quite durable, pitching at least 176 innings in each of the last three seasons, including a career-high 202 1/3 in 2022. In today's era, that's a successful innings-eater.

Valdez has a very similar approach to pitching as Fried, a pitcher who relies on ground ball contact to eat innings. His strikeout and walk rates are marginally better than the league average, with a 24.1% strikeout rate and a 7.7% walk rate since 2022, but he induces ground balls at an astonishing 60.3% rate. While he doesn't have the bat-missing ability that Cease has, a dominant ground ball rate still pays well, as Fried has since proven.

Admiteddly, he might not command the number of years that Fried got from the Yankees, as he'll be hitting the free agent market after his age-31 season. With equally as strong a track record, though, he should land a deal with a similar amount per season as Fried's $27.25 million. Valdez could be looking at a six-year deal around $170 million as the starting point in negotiations.

Home/MLB Rumors