3 MLB stars whose lives just changed after Vladimir Guerrero Jr. contract

MLB teams have shelled out over $1 billion worth of contract extensions since Opening Day. It's been an unprecedented run of significant deals during the first two weeks of the season, highlighted by Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s $500 million contract linking him with the Toronto Blue Jays through 2039. Things might not end there.

While it's hard to see another player signing for half of one billion dollars anytime soon, several candidates could ink long-term deals with their respective teams. Rising stars are locking in their futures and pushing back free agency dates now more than ever. Teams would be wise to continue offering extensions to their budding young players.

Detroit Tigers should lock up ace Tarik Skubal

Two years ago, Tarik Skubal was still recovering from flexor tendon surgery as the Detroit Tigers began what would be their seventh consecutive losing season. Since his return on July 4, 2023 from an 11-month absence, Skubal has been the best pitcher in baseball.

No qualified starter has won more games, accumulated more fWAR, or recorded a better ERA than Skubal in that span. He ran away with the American League Cy Young Award in 2024, winning the pitching Triple Crown and leading Major League Baseball in strikeouts. It seems like Skubal is just getting started. That means a big payday is coming for the southpaw.

The Tigers haven’t had particularly great luck with nine-figure deals in the past. Prince Fielder lasted two years before getting traded after signing a nine-year, $214 contract. Miguel Cabrera was a negative WAR player across the final three years of his eight-year extension. Javier Baez has looked more like an over-50 men's league player than an MLB star worthy of a $140 million contract.

That history shouldn’t stop the Tigers from locking in their superstar pitcher. Skubal isn’t a free agent until 2027. Detroit shouldn’t let it get that far. Something in the realm of Justin Verlander's seven-year, $180 million deal the Tigers signed him to in 2013 should keep Skubal in Detroit into his mid-30s.

The Elly show is just getting started in Cincinnati

Electrifying doesn’t even begin to describe the way Elly De La Cruz plays baseball. The Cincinnati Reds shortstop burst onto the scene in 2023, followed by an All-Star season and a top-10 NL MVP finish in 2024.

Cruz clubbed over 70 extra-base hits and stole an MLB-leading 67 bases last year at 22 years old. If it's a sign of things to come, and there's no reason to think otherwise, the Reds have a perennial MVP candidate to pencil into the lineup for years.

The potential to become a top-five player in the bigs might be why Cruz rides out his service time and hits free agency after the 2029 season. Or, the Reds can be proactive and try to get creative with a contract extension to keep their young stud around for the long haul. The benchmark might be Bobby Witt Jr.'s 11-year, $288.7 million deal with multiple opt-outs.

Orioles, Adley Rutschman lock down relationship

Only a handful of catchers have received contract extensions north of $100 million. Cal Raleigh joined the list right before Opening Day, signing a six-year, $105 million deal with the Seattle Mariners. The Baltimore Orioles should make Adley Rutschman the next member of that group.

Consecutive All-Star seasons have set up Rutschman for a stellar campaign in 2025. Although his second half was brutal last year, there's an argument for the 27-year-old being the best catcher in the league. He's a unicorn in his own right, a switch-hitter with plus ability at the plate and elite defensive skills behind the dish.

The Orioles have multiple players worthy of extension talks. Rutschman should be the priority.

It would not be a good look for Baltimore to let the first overall pick in the 2019 MLB Draft and franchise cornerstone get to free agency. The O's don't have to worry about that until 2028, but why let it get to that point? They can appease Rutschman with a nine-figure offer now and secure their MVP-caliber catcher into the next decade.

