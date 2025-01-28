Minnesota Twins

If Pablo Lopez is not moved before the season, then the Twins need a massive bounce back season from the righty | Brace Hemmelgarn/GettyImages

After losing to the Houston Astros in the ALDS in 2023, the Minnesota Twins failed to make the playoff in 2024 despite entering the year as prohibitive division favorites.

The AL Central was surprisingly good last season (obviously not including the Chicago White Sox). Three teams, including the division winner Cleveland Guardians, made the postseason because of tremendously unexpected seasons by the Kansas City Royals and Detroit Tigers.

If there was ever a time to be aggressive, this offseason was it. The Tigers and Royals have made moves to improve, but the Twins have not added anyone except acquiring Mickey Gasper from the Boston Red Sox and prospect Diego Cartaya from the Los Angeles Dodgers in separate trades.

Pitching was a big weakness for the Twins last season. Even though the entire starting rotation returns, they ranked 22nd in ERA last season (4.36), and the bullpen was not much better, ranking 19th (4.12).

If the Twins want to compete for the AL Central, they need to add some pitching before Spring Training, but they do not appear to be close to doing this. They've been mentioned in few rumors as the team undergoes a likely ownership change.

The team ranks 12th in the highest Competitive Balance Tax Space available. There's clearly room for the franchise to add talent, even during a transitionary period in its history.

If they decide to add some pitching, Jack Flaherty is available, as are older veterans who could sign a one-year deal, such as Max Scherzer, Kyle Gibson, Clayton Kershaw, (who will likely remain with the Dodgers) and Lance Lynn.