4 fantasy baseball players that can be dropped, including a 44-home run hitter

Sometimes, fantasy managers have to make tough decisions when picking up waiver-wire pieces. Of course, when we add players, we usually must drop someone.

When can you justify dropping a struggling superstar? Below are four guys who can be safely dropped. Although they have a standard of being productive, they have either started slowly or have been in an extended slump in 2025 and aren't worth their roster spot (in redraft formats).

4 fantasy baseball stars that managers should cut or trade

Anthony Santander, OF, Toronto Blue Jays

What a disappointing season Anthony Santander is having. After hitting 44 home runs and 102 RBIs in his final season with the Baltimore Orioles, Santander has been atrocious at the plate this season. He's hitting .181 with six home runs, 13 runs scored, and 18 runs batted in.

The outfielder is striking out at a career-worst 25.9 percent of the time. The 30-year-old has only hit two home runs in May and has only had a hit in three of the last 11 games. Better options in the outfield make Santander droppable in standard redraft leagues. Fantasy managers in deeper redraft leagues may want to hold onto Santander, hoping his power returns.

Ben Rice, 1B, New York Yankees

Ben Rice started his sophomore season off hot, but he's been hampered by the Yankees having too many good players and not enough spots in the batting spots. However, since May 10, the first baseman has struggled. He's hitting .194 with only two home runs, seven runs scored, and six batted in.

This lineup will get even more crowded when Giancarlo Stanton returns to the designated hitter role that Rice has been platooning at when starting. It's safe to drop Rice in all redraft formats once Stanton returns, and aggressive managers could probably do so ASAP.

Jorge Polanco, DH/3B, Seattle Mariners

Jorge Polanco was one of the hottest hitters in March and April. The designated hitter hit .384 with nine home runs, 10 runs scored, and 22 RBIs. Since then, he's fallen back to earth drastically.

In May, the 31-year-old hit .145 with one home run, six runs scored, and five batted in. It's surprising how drastically Polanco's stats have plummeted after being a hot pickup early in the season. Even as a switch hitter, the DH has been sitting against left-handed pitchers lately.

Polanco isn't a unanimous drop candidate. In deeper leagues with 12 or more teams, I'd hold onto the Mariner in hopes he can right the ship, but in shallow leagues, it's safe to drop Polanco. There are more consistent third base options out there.

Royce Lewis, SS/3B, Minnesota Twins

Another third baseman, Royce Lewis, is a surprising entrant on this list so early in the season. The oft-injured Twin has not been able to return to form after starting the season on the injured list. In 65 at-bats, Lewis hit .138 with one home run, four runs scored, and three runs knocked in.

This horrible start and the fact that the third baseman can't stay healthy are enough reasons to drop Lewis in all redraft formats. The 25-year-old has never played more than 83 games in his four-year MLB career. Like Polanco, your fantasy league should have more consistent options at the hot corner available.

